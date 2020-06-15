NDN logo

“I find whenever I’m feeling down, a good laugh really changes everything and makes me feel better. A lot of people are down and depressed right now and maybe I can inspire a little laughter in them.”

Those words from comedian Tiffany Haddish ring true, especially now. While she was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic during this recent interview with The Associated Press, the same could ring true to the divisions we’re seeing over racial injustice.

We all could use a good laugh right now, and here in Norfolk, the Great American Comedy Festival usually fills that void. But in April, organizers announced their intention to postpone the festival until next year. While we have no qualms with the decision, it still saddens us because no matter what was happening in Norfolk or around the world, the festival offered a chance to just sit back and laugh.

Originally set for this week, the festival had Wayne Brady and David Koechner lined up to perform. Traditionally, the festival has brought a diverse group of comedians to Norfolk — men and woman, black and white, conservative and liberal.

More often than not, the comedians coming to Norfolk have rarely if ever set foot in Nebraska, but the city welcomes them with open arms and gives them an experience to remember. And the comedians’ life experiences mixed with their humor teach us a few things as well.

So until next year, we’ll have to go elsewhere for our laughs, whether it be old classics on TV or new offerings via live-streams with comedians such as Haddish, a popular star of TV, film and stand-up.

Across the country, comedians have been live-streaming and taping shows to be viewed online.

For instance, Haddish performed at the venerable Los Angeles club the Laugh Factory, where she got her start as part of a kids’ comedy camp more than 20 years ago. But on a recent weekday afternoon, no one was in the audience, except for four people including a guy recording the show. But people perched in front of laptops all around the world could tune in, and many provided virtual LOLs while the cameraman chuckled in the background.

So in the absence of the festival this week, we encourage you to find something that unites most everyone: Smiles and laughs. Granted, everyone has their own brand of humor they prefer, but find those who make you laugh, whether it be on TV or online.

So whatever the medium, remember these words, “a good laugh changes everything.”

