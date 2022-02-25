Major League Baseball already has delayed spring training games and is now saying that the opening of the regular season and a full schedule of games are in jeopardy if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday.
A shortened season would be baseball’s second in three years following a 2020 schedule cut from 162 games to 60 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The last seasons truncated by labor strife were during the strike that ended the 1994 schedule on Aug. 12 and caused the start of the following season to be delayed from April 2 to April 25. The 1995 schedule was reduced from 162 games to 144.
With the two sides prepared to meet through Monday to come to a compromise this time around, hope remains that there will be baseball soon.
But regardless of what happens, we will be without baseball for a time — at least on the pro level.
Closer to home, though, we encourage Northeast Nebraskans to cheer on the local nine in Nebraska next month — whether that be teams from Northeast Community College, Wayne State College or the University of Nebraska.
Northeast Community College, which boasts 11 players from Nebraska, has rolled off nine wins in a row after dropping its season opener. One of those wins featured the first no-hitter in school history, which was thrown by Chris Mazzini earlier this week. The program, now in its fifth year, is coming off a 37-24 record and an appearance in the Region XI Tournament last year. That came on the heels of a COVID-shortened 2020 season and a 2019 appearance in the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series, where they finished fifth in the country with a 37-19 overall record.
Fans will be able to watch the Hawks at home 21 times this season, starting with their first homestand of the season Tuesday, March 15.
Wayne State, meanwhile, has started the season 1-2, with its first home action set for Saturday, March 19. The Wildcats have 18 home games this season, and 28 of their 35 players hail from Nebraska.
For those who want a longer road trip, they can head down to Lincoln to watch the Huskers, who began the season rated in the top 25. The Huskers open their home season with a three-game series against Long Beach State the weekend of March 11-13.
So, no matter what happens with Major League Baseball, fans will still have the chance to watch quality baseball right here in Nebraska starting in just a couple of weeks.