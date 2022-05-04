Much to the chagrin of state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon and other supporters, the Nebraska Legislature did not pass a constitutional carry measure in the 2022 session.

If a majority of state senators had voted in favor, Nebraska would have joined a growing number of states with such a law. When Georgia passed a constitutional carry bill earlier this year, it marked the 25th state with such legislation. More states are likely to follow suit in the months ahead.

What exactly is constitutional carry? It simply means that if a person lawfully owns a gun, he (or she) can carry that firearm (concealed or not) without additional bureaucratic paperwork required by a state. It’s also often referred to as permitless carry legislation.

Opposition to such laws usually focus on whether they will result in more violent crime. That argument certainly was offered during debate on the Nebraska proposed bill earlier this year.

But is it a valid argument?

Multiple studies show no violent crime increases because of the increasing constitutional carry trend, said Ray Nothstine, a Second Amendment research fellow at the John Locke Foundation based in North Carolina.

More specifically, since 1997, 40 of 52 studies have shown that the implementation of right-to-carry laws either did not increase or — even better — coincided with a decrease in violent crime.

“The negative or no net change in violent crime rates in states with constitutional carry easily refutes any assertion that these laws will turn our country into a mythicized view of the Wild West,” Mr. Nothstine recently wrote.

In those states where violent crime hasn’t decreased after the implementing of constitutional carry legislation, it certainly seems fair to wonder whether that has been caused by a multitude of socioeconomic factors — like the impact of the opioid crisis, illegal immigration or the collapse of the traditional family unit.

It also should be pointed out that a common criticism of constitutional carry is that “anyone is allowed to carry a gun.” But that is not the case. Those who have a felony or other violent convictions, are subject to restraining orders or are otherwise prohibited by law from purchasing guns are also barred from carrying them under a permitless system. Individuals must still meet the qualifications and pass a background check to buy a gun to carry it.

Sen. Brewer has long pushed for such legislation in Nebraska, and he has pledged to continue his efforts in future legislative sessions. We hope he does because this is a trend among states that Nebraska should be a part of.

