Much of the attention generated by the Nebraska Legislature during its 2023 session focused on passage of gender-affirming care and abortion restrictions that ultimately were part of the same bill.
Those two efforts had the support of Gov. Jim Pillen and a strong majority of state senators — as well as a vast number of Nebraska conservatives and pro-life supporters — while being opposed by a vocal minority. But now that this year’s legislative session has concluded, it seems appropriate to note some of the other bills that also were passed into law, including:
Northeast Nebraskans undoubtedly join us in being pleased with the passage of Legislative Bill 706, which ultimately was amended into LB 727. For the first time, Nebraska will be able to issue bonds for highway construction. Supporters, including Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, said the bonds would allow highways to be built more quickly. The bonds would be paid back with gas taxes and other taxes dedicated to road building. For local and area residents waiting patiently — or impatiently — for the completion of sections of Highway 275 and Highway 81 into expressways, this measure is long overdue.
Motorcycle riders who have long pushed for the freedom to make their own choice as to whether to wear a helmet while on the road were finally successful in their efforts.
Former state Sen. Dave Bloomfield of Hoskins was a longtime leader of this effort.
While we understand and appreciate concerns about government overreach and the freedom of choice issue, the significantly greater risk of injuries and death for motorcyclists who don’t wear helmets had us consistently opposed to this kind of legislation.
While this bill may not pose immediate benefits to Norfolk and the area, the passage of development incentives could ultimately prove valuable here and across the state.
LB 692 was spearheaded by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha and would cut the state sales tax rate in half in development districts meeting certain standards.
We’re not entirely pleased with the voter ID legislation passed by state senators, especially in regard to provisions affecting those who vote by mail. But it was important to get regulations in place in advance of the 2024 elections.
We were glad to see passage of several provisions of LB 277 that will help struggling Nebraska hospitals. One would pay hospitals at nursing home rates for patients who are ready to be discharged but cannot find a nursing home bed. Another would create a pilot program giving financial incentives to nursing homes for taking patients with complex health needs. A third would add clinical training sites for nursing students to help address workforce shortages.
Our congratulations to state senators and Gov. Pillen for accomplishing what they did in this contentious but productive session.