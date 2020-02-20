The plant-based meat craze seems to be growing. In recent months, there has been a lot of media attention to plant-based meats.
Much of it has been through TV advertising, and just about anybody who has grown up eating meat will be able to distinguish quickly between an actual burger and a plant-based burger — no matter what commercial actors will tell you.
Still, some people might be willing to forego a little taste and extra cost if they believe the plant patty is a healthier product. They seem to think that if it comes from a plant, the artificial meat must be healthier.
A recent Gallup poll sheds some light on that belief. According to a poll released in January, 41 percent of Americans have tried a plant-based meat at some point. Some of it is probably out of curiosity.
What is concerning is that many people think it offers a healthier alternative. The Gallup poll found that 23 percent of respondents report cutting back on meat consumption in the past year, in part because of health.
Plant-based meats are extremely high in sodium. According to a Barclays report from last year, “the new burgers were not necessarily the nutritional home run that some people might expect.”
The Barclays report found that both plant and meat are similar when it comes to, fat and protein. The biggest differences are cholesterol and sodium. When it comes to cholesterol, plant-based burgers do have less. But when it comes to sodium, plant-based burgers are higher. So in actuality, plant based burgers are not healthier and do not have fewer calories, according to the research.
And then there’s this. John Mackey, Whole Foods’ CEO reportedly isn’t a fan of plant-based “meat.” Mackey, who is a vegan, told CNBC recently that it’s not healthy.
“If you look at the ingredients, they are super highly processed foods,” Mackey said. “I don’t think eating highly processed foods is healthy. I think people thrive on eating whole foods.”
Shalene McNeill of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said if meat eaters are looking to get more protein with less sodium, they should stick with beef.
“You’re not getting any nutritional advantage. Some would argue that you’re getting less quality because it’s not natural nutrients and has more sodium,” she said.
We know all this information can be confusing to consumers. The bottom line, as we see it, amounts to the following: Plant-based burgers cost more to produce and have what we believe to be an inferior taste, which we have editorialized about previously. Now we also think consumers should know that plant-based meat isn’t a healthier alternative.