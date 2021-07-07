There’s no question that the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to go well. The unemployment rate in the U.S. is already down from double digits to under 6%.
New weekly jobless claims are down from record levels of more than 3 million at the height of the pandemic to about 400,000. And with about two-thirds of U.S. adults vaccinated, most of the economy has been able to open back up.
We’re not all the way back, of course. People are still dying from COVID. The country is still short of herd immunity, and vaccination rates are slowing down. COVID will leave permanent scars on industries from entertainment to travel. Working remotely at least part time will likely become permanent for millions of workers, which means downtown businesses that depend on commuters will likely never fully bounce back. Even when we’re back to normal, some things will be different.
But as it turns out, those big spending plans Congress and President Joe Biden have been working on are unnecessary. They’re not the way to address today’s problems.
As Ryan Young, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., recently pointed out, President Biden’s proposed $6 trillion budget would bring the government’s share of the economy to levels last seen during World War II. Democrats in Congress and the president have been pushing for an infrastructure bill that included expensive projects on items far removed from the traditional definition of infrastructure.
Instead of spending more and more, policymakers should focus on lifting unneeded regulations and trade barriers. Not only would these reforms provide powerful stimulus, but they would also do it without any new spending.
Federal, state and local regulators eased more than 800 regulations last year that blocked access to telemedicine, medical supplies, and food and grocery deliveries, along with unneeded occupational licenses that were keeping people out of work.
“Now policymakers need to continue this important work as entrepreneurs look for ways to adapt to the new normal but find themselves blocked because they don’t have the right permit,” Mr. Young wrote.
Congress should also stop, for example, President Biden’s proposed doubling of Canadian lumber tariffs, which would further increase housing prices while alienating an ally.
The political process has already set its course for massive spending increases. It’s the wrong approach. Congress and the White House should instead be focused on issues like deregulation and free trade, which actually will serve as a stimulus without the costly price tag.