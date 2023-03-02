Trust me, this isn’t an easy column to write. No, it’s not because of anything pertaining to language or construction. It’s the content itself that is troubling — providing testimony to the worst in bureaucratic vindictiveness. Indeed, it’s an example of man’s inhumanity to man on steroids.
In itself, the Norfolk Southern train holocaust in the city of East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border wasn’t anything unusual. Derailments do happen.
But, these cars were carrying toxic chemicals — ethlene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate, and isobutylene physogene (used during World War I) — that posed a serious threat in multiple ways. Oh dear, what to do, wondered officials immediately — grasping at the proverbial straw (potential negative publicity, you see); hence, the insensible (knee-jerk) decision to initiate a controlled burn of sorts (no, nothing like what we’ve become accustomed to in forests hereabouts).
The result, you ask? An incredibly ominous black cloud billowing miles into the sky (calling to mind for folks of my vintage the nuclear blasts at Hiroshimo and Nagasaki in World War II) with toxic gases including hydrogen chloride released into the atmosphere — not only putting locals at risk but also anyone happening to reside downwind.
Dizziness, headaches, throat irritations and cancer, too, are anticipated consequences both abruptly and long term.
Which doesn’t in any way discount the effect on other living organisms or on atmospheric concerns arising from the choice to purposely pollute the environment (what say you, climate change sapheads?). Fish and chickens turned up dead overnight, and pets and other animals displayed abnormal behavior.
To say that people were (and remain) alarmed would be an understatement, and yet questions regarding safety protocols remain largely unattended, to wit: Why after all this time does the putrid odor making homes uninhabitable still linger? Why are folks who want their wells tested for pollutants asked to sign a release promising not to sue?
If folks are truly free to move around absent worry, why are agents involved in cleanup wearing hazmat suits? Why should one believe the city’s wells are contamination free when authorities recommend bottled water? Indeed, every “why” merits a valid response.
Ergo, the mayor and citizens of East Palestine held an open forum on Feb. 15, for the purpose of acquiring answers. The invitation list included the White House, the EPA, Norfolk Southern management, FEMA, and transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg specifically.
Is it at all possible, ask I, that the fact that none of them cared enough to show up — not a single one — reeks of malicious political (double-dealing) chicanery?
Consider, if you will, East Palestine demographics: White, 96.43%; Black or African American, 0.36%. Note, also, that the East Palestine vote in the 2020 presidential election went overwhelmingly for Trump. And this, too. The community consists largely of non-affluent, hard-working residents eking out a living. Would the response have been different, say, if the incident of reference had occurred in East Hampton or Georgetown? Get the picture?
But, would the current “powers-that-be” stoop that low? In a heartbeat! Lest we forget, they condoned and encouraged the summer 2020 riots in which innocent lives were lost and businesses and livelihoods were torched ... and then made a mountain out of a molehill regarding Jan. 6 (prosecuting and jailing fellow Americans — for what, exactly?)
Literally the first words (weapons) out of their mouths each day are “White supremacy” and “racism,” and they wield them with precision.
Sadly, this nation is beset with dichotomous ideological and societal differences that appear irreconcilable (red states and blue states and ne’er the twain shall meet, so to speak).
That innocent folks should be caught up in the conflagration and subjected to undeserved hurt because of it is a genuine pity. No, this episode may not equal Chernobyl per se, but it’s enough to make one weep not only for the good people of East Palestine but also for the country!