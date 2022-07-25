Although the federal government’s deficit spending continues to spur inflation, which is negatively impacting Americans across the nation, some in Congress seem oblivious. They want to increase spending and the nation’s debt via health-care proposals that will prove more painful than helpful.
The U.S. Senate’s Budget Committee recently convened a hearing on the “Medicare for All” proposal touted by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. In the House, most Democratic members have signed on to similar legislation that would eliminate private and employer-sponsored health insurance and instead establish a “single payer” system of national health insurance.
The idea is to guarantee higher quality health care for all at lower government and personal costs. Sounds good, but will it be affordable and effective?
The Democrats’ proposals focus on the concept but are void of the important financing provisions. Without that, neither the Congressional Budget Office nor independent economists can offer an estimate of its effect on the federal budget, the economy or taxpayers.
But there is some educated guesswork that can help shed some light on the situation.
At the Senate hearing on Sanders’ bill, Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, said his agency previously analyzed five versions of the “single payer” universal coverage program. What were the results?
1. Any of the five versions would require massive taxpayer subsidies between $1.5 trillion and $3 trillion in 2030 alone.
2. Demand for health care services would outstrip the supply of medical services, resulting in congestion and delays much like is experienced in Britain and Canada, which have such systems.
3. The nation’s total production of goods and services would drop by up to 10 percent in 2030 because of the impact of higher income or payroll taxes on Americans.
4. Testifying at the same Senate hearing, Dr. Charles Blahous, a former trustee of the Medicare program, said that to provide “Medicare for All” level of benefits and services would require spending between $32.6 trillion and $38.8 trillion, or about $120,000 per person. Even at the lower estimate, Dr, Blahous said a “doubling of all currently projected federal individual and corporate income taxes would be insufficient to finance the added federal costs.”
Robert Moffit, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, said analysts at the foundation have concluded that a single-payer program would translate into 73.5 percent of Americans paying more for health care than they do today. “Washington’s frenetic spending is already exacting an exorbitant price. Because of bad federal policy, ordinary Americans are suffering from soaring inflation,” he added.
So, let’s be clear: What Sen. Sanders and his ilk are promoting won’t work and won’t be affordable.