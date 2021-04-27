U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York might want to bone up on his history.
The Democratic congressman was among those recently introducing what’s known as the Judiciary Act of 2021, which would alter the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court from the current nine to 13.
In commenting on the proposed legislation, Rep. Nadler said, “There is nothing new about changing the size of the Supreme Court. The Constitution leaves the number of justices to the discretion of Congress, and Congress has changed that number seven times already throughout our history. Our founders understood that, as the country and the judicial system evolved, the Court would need to evolve with it. This legislation represents a much-needed next step in that evolution.”
But he is mistaken because altering the number of high court justices actually would be completely new in the modern era. The number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court has remained constant since 1869 — 152 years in all.
All of the changes Rep. Nadler referred to took place in 1869 or earlier when this nation was still in a formative state.
That’s not the only thing the congressman was wrong about. He also said, “Nine justices may have made sense in the 19th century when there were only nine circuits. … But the logic behind having only nine justices is much weaker today, when there are 13 circuits. … Our predecessors made eminent sense when they pegged the size of the Supreme Court to the number of judicial circuits. As our country has grown, so, too, should our Supreme Court.”
But credit Chris Talgo of The Heartland Institute in Chicago for pointing out Rep. Nadler’s errors. Mr. Talgo points out that the original Supreme Court, which was formed in 1790, included six members. In that same year, the newly formed United States had three (not six) circuits.
“It is true that Congress has added judicial circuits over the years, but there has never been a direct correlation between the number of Supreme Court justices and the number of circuit courts,” Mr. Talgo recently wrote.
It’s clear to us that Rep. Nadler’s argument that the current number of judicial circuits (13) should coincide with the number of justices is not based on historical precedent, but on his party’s frustration with the current make-up of the high court. The conservative justices who currently outnumber liberals are something many Democrats can’t stand.
It’s certainly within any congressman’s right to introduce legislation. But in doing so, at least get the historical facts straight.