I guess I should be honored that the National Democratic Redistricting Committee slapped my name and picture on its fundraising email, but am I really “the latest Republican attack on democracy?”

The committee’s appeal appeared after former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were named co-chairmen of the National Republican Redistricting Trust and — horror! — I became an adviser to the group, which provides data and legal support to GOP efforts in the redistricting that occurs each decade.

The NRRT was formed in response to Democratic efforts organized in 2016 by former President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Eric Holder. Mr. Holder is NDRC chairman, and Mr. Obama says the group is the main focus of his post-White House political activity.

Practicing habits they’ve built up over their political careers, Messrs. Obama and Holder cloak their activities in righteousness while angrily attacking similar efforts from Republicans. Mr. Holder says GOP redistricting maps represent “a threat to our democracy” and, along with recent election reforms, “put our entire system of government in jeopardy.” The “vicious cycle” of Republican “anti-democratic gerrymandering” will only produce victories by “candidates with unpopular and even dangerous views,” according to Mr. Holder.

This sort of rhetoric isn’t unusual from the NDRC, which routinely rip into political rivals. Moreover, Messrs. Obama and Holder’s claim that they’re concerned only with crafting fair maps is bunk. Their definition of a “fair” map is one that gives Democrats an unfair advantage.

Take Maryland. Democrats wiped out a GOP seat in redistricting in 2011, giving the state seven Democratic representatives and one Republican. As this year’s redistricting heats up, Democratic leaders look to gut the state’s single remaining Republican district by dividing it among adjoining Democratic districts. Messrs. Obama and Holder haven’t said a thing.

Then there’s Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D., Ill.), who entered office pledging to end gerrymandering by giving the job of redistricting to an independent commission. That never happened. Instead, Democratic legislators are preparing a new congressional map that likely will wipe out two Republican districts while shoring up Democrats who are at risk in 2022.

Democrats are quick to scream when Republicans’ share of a congressional delegation is larger than their share of the vote, but they never apply this standard to states where Democrats dominate redistricting. Take Oregon, where Democrats have 80% of the seats though Republicans received 40% of the vote. Or Massachusetts, where Democrats have 100% of contested seats and Republicans received 33% of the vote. Or California, where Democrats have 76% of seats contested by the GOP while Republicans received 38% of the vote. Or Illinois, where Democrats hold 67% of seats even though Republicans got 41% of the vote. Or . . . well, you get the picture.

In redistricting, Democrats want to elect more of their partisans to advance their agenda. So do Republicans. The only difference is that Messrs. Obama and Holder are hypocrites about it, claiming a higher purpose. Like I said, old habits die hard.

Tags

In other news

Border crisis due to lack of leadership

Border crisis due to lack of leadership

In March, as the number of encounters between illegal immigrants and U.S. Border Patrol agents was increasing on our southern border, President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge of the problem. “I can think of nobody who’s better qualified to do this,” Biden sai…

U.S. supply chain makes no sense

U.S. supply chain makes no sense

If there is one universally recognized principle in American political life, it’s that the president of the United States should want Christmas to come off without a hitch.

Biden pick concerning abroad

Biden pick concerning abroad

Talk about cutting to the chase ... seldom are we privy to such clarity — extraordinarily candid analysis — from a foreign country no less. Translated into English and appearing in a Prague newspaper — courtesy of the Czech Republic — the following excerpt (infuenced, perhaps, by the Afghani…

Looking out for children -- Karri Roling-Wilson

NORFOLK — Many of us are looking forward to spending time with our families, especially after the isolation and social distancing we’ve experienced. But for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, it can be a very difficult time of the year.

Campaign to try and draw residents from other states worth the jabs

Campaign to try and draw residents from other states worth the jabs

It didn’t take long for the critics to come down on Gov. Pete Ricketts for trying to attract young people and promote life in Nebraska. On Monday, the Republican governor announced the launch of a $10 million national marketing campaign funded by federal CARES Act money to attract people to …

Audits don't address election concerns many voters have

Audits don't address election concerns many voters have

In late September, the audit of the Arizona election showed President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. It was one of many tabulation audits of state results showing Biden won. In almost every audit, the results are the same or even show a slight increase for Biden.

Not the answer -- Ken Seeley

O’NEILL — Before addressing its erroneous claims, it should be observed that the local promoters of the Convention of States (COS) idea are basically well intentioned individuals who are very concerned about the destructive direction our country is heading, and who sincerely want to restore …