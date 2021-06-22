It’s probably safe to say that, for the longest time, “wokeness” wasn’t a word that many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans used in conversation. Certainly not on a daily basis.
This sense of being aware of injustice in society, especially in regard to matters of race, became a frequent part of many conversations in the wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis last year and the growth in the Black Lives Matter movement.
The term served a purpose, but now it’s become so overused that it’s losing its effectiveness.
That possibility has James Carville — a longtime Democratic strategist and former consultant to President Bill Clinton — worried. And that provides a sense of optimism for Republican strategists who would like to see conservatives make a strong showing in the 2022 elections.
Here’s what Mr. Carville said, in part, in a recent media interview about the state of the Democratic Party and its messaging issues: “If you’re asking me, I think it’s because large parts of the country view us as an urban, coastal, arrogant party, and a lot gets passed through that filter. That’s a real thing. It’s a real phenomenon, and it’s damaging to the party brand.”
He went on to suggest that some of that damage is the result of liberal “woke” activists and their push to defund the police.
That agenda seems particularly tone deaf — and foolish — at a time when violence and shootings are increasing. For example, according to The New York Times, 463 people have been shot in New York City this year, an increase from 239 during the same period in 2019 and up from 259 last year.
Mr. Carville added, “Wokeness is a problem, and everyone knows it. It’s hard to talk to anybody today … who doesn’t say this. But they don’t want to say it out loud. Because they’ll get clobbered or canceled.”
That kind of far-left agenda raises the possibility of the Democratic Party losing both houses of Congress in 2022, while former Republican Party candidates espouse an “anti-wokeness” campaign.
Another tidbit from Mr. Carville: “Here’s the deal: No matter how you look at the map, the only way Democrats can hold power is to build on their coalition, and that will have to include more rural White voters from across the country.”
But those rural White voters are traditionally conservative and Republican. So, “wokeness” could become a key political issue in the elections ahead.