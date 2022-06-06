Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says she’s committed to her so-called “Tax Filing Simplification Act.” That’s unfortunate.
It’s because this legislation will require an already overburdened IRS to prepare tax returns on behalf of most Americans, competing against private firms and raising the possibility of too much access to private information.
The Taxpayers Protection Alliance recently released a new survey of more than 2,200 likely 2022 midterm election voters. The results revealed that 75% oppose legislative proposals that would implement a government-run tax system.
It shouldn’t be surprising that Americans overwhelmingly agree that giving the IRS more responsibility is misguided at best and dangerous at worst, said David Williams of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.
Here’s why: A report from the Washington Post last year found only one out of every 50 calls to the agency’s help line actually made it to a human representative. As of March, the IRS was still working to eliminate a backlog of more than 20 million unprocessed tax returns from 2021. For some American households, a delay in receiving a refund can contribute to cash-flow challenges, especially in this time of skyrocketing inflation.
Mr. Williams said the alliance’s survey also revealed that 82% of respondents use a certified public accountant or free or low-cost online software to complete and file their tax returns.
“Americans trust these private-sector services largely because they want an experienced professional in their corner fighting for every deduction and refund. The same cannot be said of the IRS, which has a clear mandate to maximize revenue for the federal government. Nobody believes that the IRS will try to maximize refunds for taxpayers,” he wrote.
What’s more, having the IRS prepare tax returns and also collect revenue strikes us as a conflict of interest.
The private tax-preparation firms — many of which are small businesses — often depend on revenue from tax season to keep their doors open.
The IRS has a track record of misusing taxpayer data. In 2016, hackers accessed the Social Security numbers and other identifiable information from more than 700,000 taxpayers. The following year, the IRS officially acknowledged that the agency had targeted conservative advocacy groups for audits and additional scrutiny solely because of their political affiliations.
Is it any wonder then that nearly 80% of voters in the Taxpayers Protection Alliance survey don’t trust the IRS to handle the additional personal data required for the agency to prepare tax returns?
Tax season is already a difficult and stressful time for millions of hard-working Americans. Sen. Warren and other supporters of her proposed legislation shouldn’t make it harder by giving the IRS more authority and responsibility.