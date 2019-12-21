Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bid to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee has often focused on her many "plans" to solve problems and overcome political challenges.
While one can agree or disagree with the solutions called for in the Massachusetts senator’s countless "plans," at least she is attempting to tell prospective voters what she would seek to accomplish in office.
So, her plans aren’t why we believe voters should have trouble supporting Sen. Warren. Rather, it’s a troubling tendency not to provide a straightforward or honest answer to tough questions.
Here’s an example, as recounted by Michael Graham, political editor at the InsideSources website: Sen. Warren’s recent speech at a black university in Atlanta was interrupted by parents angry over her anti-charter school stance.
Afterward, Sarah Carpenter of the Powerful Parent Network told Warren, "We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools."
The senator proceed to deny Ms. Carpenter’s claim directly: "No, my children went to public schools."
In fact, her son, Alex, attended not one but two different private academies. Her campaign subsequently was forced to "clarify" Sen. Warren’s answer. The truth is that her son went to public school until fifth grade.
Note that Sen. Warren’s answer was technically correct. Both her children did attend public school at some point. But her answer was utterly dishonest.
For Sen. Warren, these questionable claims are part of a pattern.
After months on the campaign trail claiming that she lost her 1971 teaching job when the Riverdale, N.J., school board saw she was "visibly pregnant," documents from the school system have been shown to prove that she was, in fact, offered another year’s teaching contract. Warren wasn’t denied a job. She chose to decline it. And yes, she was pregnant at the time. So, technically, she was pregnant and she stopped teaching. Close enough?
When her "Native American" heritage issue was first reported in 2012, Sen. Warren was forced to acknowledge that she did, in fact, list herself as a minority faculty member at Harvard, despite her obvious status as a Caucasian woman. This came after she had repeatedly claimed Native American status at a series of institutions for years before she got to Harvard.
As Mr. Graham recently wrote, "Right-wing talk hosts who call Warren ‘Lieawatha’ are called mean-spirited, but it’s not hard to see why the nickname sticks."
The question that Democratic voters — especially those who like to accuse President Donald Trump of being less than honest — will have to decide is whether they could ever be comfortable with a presidential candidate who has a significant problem in providing honest answers.