In society today, some young Americans might prefer the democratic system to work like Amazon Prime: cultivate a personal wish list; select what you want; have guaranteed results (delivery) in days.
That approach might work if everyone agreed on every public or governmental policy and legislative action needed to achieve it.
But that’s not America.
As we all know, the pluralistic, representative democracy in the United States has diverse viewpoints, priorities and ideas for achieving goals.
As Christopher Walsh, a senior program manager at the George W. Bush Institute, recently wrote, “That’s why our system has checks and balances encouraging deliberation and compromise, while also providing safeguards against governance rooted in passions of the moment. In doing so, it gives the majority authority to govern, while also protecting minority rights and offering a nonviolent framework for all parties to pursue their interests.”
We mention this in light of the results of a recent Harvard Institute of Politics youth poll. In it, more than a fifth of young Americans who participated said they believe elected officials should pursue the respondents’ policies without compromise.
What’s more encouraging is that a larger segment of the poll’s respondents — 43% — said they don’t favor the Amazon Prime approach to democracy. Instead, they want their elected officials to remain true to core principles but be willing to “meet in the middle” on many issues.
If this perspective was widely shared, its advocates could create incentives for political and civic leaders to embrace compromise. Efforts could be made to build cross-party coalitions at the local, state and national levels pledging support (electoral, volunteer, promotional, financial, etc.) for solution-oriented leaders in specific issue areas like electoral reform and economic growth.
Such a grassroots movement could offer truth over sensationalism, civility over demonization, and persuasion over coercion.
We’re pleased to share that there are examples of where this approach is being implemented with success.
For example, Keith Hennessey, who is a lecturer at Stanford University, insists that his students’ policy discussions be rooted in “respect for the person with whom you’re sitting, and assuming the best intent of what they are saying.” With that established, he tells them that they will “debate policy the way we wish elected officials did.” And it works.
Focusing on respect is a relatively simple thing, but it could change how the next generation engages in their democracy.
As Mr. Walsh wrote, “The civic duty of every American should be to encourage decency and solution-oriented politics. It would go a long way in reconnecting the idea — especially for our children — that democracy is the best vehicle for human flourishing.”