The May primary election in Nebraska is only about three months away. Yawn. That’s the unfortunate reaction of many Nebraskans regarding Election Day for primary races, which is typically reflected by considerably lower voter turnouts than ballot totals for November general elections.
So, consider this one effort to encourage higher levels of interest in the primary election by encouraging more individuals to run for office.
At this point, let’s clarify that encouraging more men and women to become candidates does not imply that we are dissatisfied with current officeholders. There are many elected officials who are performing admirably, and we would welcome their reelection. What’s more, we applaud their willingness to give of their time and abilities to serve in a public role.
But democracy works best when there are competitive races so that voters have a choice in deciding who will represent them.
It’s not an easy decision to file as a candidate. It means committing time and energy to an elective office. It means being subject to criticism from constituents who disagree with a particular stance or vote on an issue.
But serving in office is a high public calling. It is an indication of service to others and a willingness to stand up for what one believes.
This election year will have some interesting aspects.
There are some incumbents who have chosen not to seek reelection, such as Tammy Day on the Norfolk school board and Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature. We thank them for their service and respect their decision not to run again.
Their departures create open seats, which often generate more interest. That’s because incumbency remains a potentially powerful advantage in an election race.
The race for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be of extremely high interest because it pits, among others, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln — the Republican incumbent — against Norfolk’s own Mike Flood on the GOP primary ballot.
Nationally, control of Congress among Democrats and Republicans won’t be decided until the November general election, but primary elections in states may provide a preview.
Area school board races, seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education — given the lingering controversy over proposed health education standards — and races for seats on board of natural resources districts also have the possibility of being highly contested this year.
But there also will likely be races where there’s only one candidate or even none. There’s where are encouragement for men and women to consider becoming a candidate comes into play. It’s how a representative democracy is supposed to work.