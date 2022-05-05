No, signing petitions is generally not my thing, shall we say, but the young gentleman at the door handed me a flyer that demanded attention. He represented Young Americans for Liberty, Inc., (www.yaliberty.org) and was advocating for the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would block enforcement of federal gun control in South Dakota. (State residents wishing to sign can do so at wwwSouthDakotaSAPA.com).
Listen, that young man is a credit to his country! It’s impossible to understate the importance of his mission, not only to those of us who reside in the coyote state but also to every American who honors the constitution and treasures freedom. Indeed, our founders were critical thinkers nonpareil (without equal or rival in insight). They understood — given history’s sobering lesson — that an unarmed citizenry is ripe for the picking, so to speak.
Which prompts this appeal to every vigilant patriot in the USA. Each night before you go to bed, get on your knees and offer a prayer of thanks for the founders who had the infinite wisdom to comprehend that the 2nd amendment (THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS) protects all the rest. Without it, freedom of speech, of religion, of association, etc., is toast, realistically (“done and dusted,” to piggyback on an old Scottish cliche).
Absent the 2nd amendment, it’s Australia and the like all over again. Government literally runs your life. You do as you’re told. You get vaccinated, wear masks, carry covid passports (and button your lip). You tremble before despotic pipsqueaks like Canada’s Trudeau, who threatened to unleash the military on the trucker convoy protesting incomprehensible mandate asininity. Semis versus sophisticated weaponry? Doesn’t seem fair, does it?
Is such restrictive dictatorial provocation our doom? Well, we’re no strangers to ultimatums (initiated both by federal officials and by governors and mayors). Media toadies — corrupted by a socialist, Marxist mindset (believing you have to destroy the past to save the future) — provide cover. But, folks in this great land won’t stand by idly as the constitution and the bill of rights are ripped to shreds. There’s a limit to what they’ll take.
Which brings to mind Joe Biden’s recent visit to the “Big Apple” to address the skyrocketing increase in crime nationally, which puts everyone’s safety and security at high risk including that of the police. In fact, 2020 BLM and Antifa rioters may have gotten their wish (“What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want ‘em? Now!”). The assault on officers (many lives lost) is an inexcusable law and order nightmare.
Hence, it would have been preferable — rather than retreating to the unconstitutional gun-grabbing folly of Democrats past — if Mr. Biden had simply seen fit to take the handcuffs off the police and see to it that they have all the resources necessary to do the job. “Defunding” here and “reimagining” there is horse manure — serving to take one’s eye off the ball. The best fertilizer is both voiced support and affirmative action backing the police.
Of course, neither did Joe Biden bring up the soft-on-crime narrations by his own vice-president and a sorry collection of billionaire financier George Soros backed AG busts (not to exclude Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg). Weak bail policies (putting felons back on the street) and the refusal to prosecute do little to encourage confidence in the justice system. Siding with criminals over victims is antithetical to basic human rights.
Yes, November 2022 is several months into the future, but polls indicate that the vast majority of Americans think we’re going in the wrong direction. Common sense government has given way to a level of ideological irrationality never before seen in the USA. If only we could petition the founders for advice. Their insight would be a welcome addition to a dialogue that lacks appreciation for vital constitutional tenets — the 2nd amendment included.