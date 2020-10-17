Defunding police only serves to threaten the safety of many

Shortly after George Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, there were calls by some activists — many of whom leaned to the left — to defund the police on a local or even national basis. Many of the calls came amid riots and protests, especially in urban areas.
The country’s two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles, ultimately approved major cuts to police budgets. Forbes magazine reported that New York slashed $1 billion from its 2021 budget (reallocating $354 million to mental health, homelessness and education services) while Los Angeles approved a $150 million budget cut.
San Francisco approved a $120 million cut to its police and sheriff’s department, promising investments in Black neighborhoods, and Oakland passed its own $14.6 million budget reduction. Baltimore, Portland, Philadelphia, Hartford, Conn., and Washington, D.C., also are among the cities that made major cuts.
We understand the outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death. It was senseless. And we recognize there have been other deaths at the hands of police officers. But we also understand police officers often are put in high-stress situations where life-and-death decisions are made in split seconds.
Is defunding a police force the answer? No, it’s an extreme reaction that isn’t well thought out.
So, it was encouraging that in the months after Mr. Floyd’s death, cooler heads began to prevail. That included Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who clarified that he isn’t in favor of defunding police, but would support placing conditions on federal aid to police departments based on whether they meet “certain basic standards of decency and honorableness.” Mr. Biden, however, hasn’t provided any more details on how he would go about doing that, providing yet another issue in which Americans must guess about what Mr. Biden ultimately will do.
In contrast, President Donald Trump has been clear on this issue: He believes in supporting law and order. He understands that many people need police protection. Indeed, it is one of the basic responsibilities of government.
We believe Mr. Trump’s views reflect those of the majority of Americans, especially Northeast and North Central Nebraskans.
It’s telling to think about how many times Americans have viewed protests on social media that subsequently have turned into riots and assaults. Then come the calls for police assistance. Those situations are in addition to the hundreds of thousands of calls every week where police are needed for everything from investigating homicides to accidents, or from patrolling drug zones to school zones.
Police represent safety. Law enforcement officers are one of the biggest reasons there is order in society. When their ability to do their work effectively is hampered by defunding efforts, the results threaten the safety of many.
Now is not the time to defund police forces, nor cut funds. Now also is not the time to support candidates who aren’t supporters of law enforcement.
***
