Defending the Second Amendment

Well, it happened again — regrettably, sorrowfully, and needlessly. The slaughter of innocent children (and teachers, too, in this case) is inexcusable. Whether in Uvalde, Texas, or Parkland, Florida, or anywhere else, it’s the embodiment of pure evil. It’s hard to conceive of anything worse. Truly, our hearts ache for the parents. Their suffering is unimaginable. Lives have been lost, and the lives of those living have been changed forever.
Indeed, there are no words to ease the pain. Counseling? Therapy? Time? It may help in coping, surely, but the agony and torment from such a senseless catastrophe never goes away. It’s always there on the back burner, so to speak, destined to resurface at memory’s call.
Reminders intermittently arise and will continue to surface long after. Some may be welcome — special moments celebrated in a child’s life, perhaps — others obviously not.
We’re left in a quandary — perplexed and uncertain about what to do. All of us have an opinion. Our ideas may be very different, but the goal should be the same. There is no need for this to have happened ... or to happen again — ever.
We’ve experienced enough, too much, actually, to allow it to go on any longer. Insane hatred dwells among us, and it’s 100% real.
Where do we look for answers? Well, as Gaius Cassius said to Brutus of Shakespearean fame (endeavoring to keep Caesar from becoming a monarch — an act which he thinks is in the best interests of the country). “The fault is not in the stars but in ourselves.” That’s saying a mouthful. We continually turn to politics for solutions, and if the conversation following what occurred in Uvalde proves anything at all, that’s not the place to look.
Consider, the government just allocated $40 billion to Ukraine — on top of providing both sophisticated military weaponry and individual arms for self defense (including, by the way, the same AK-47s that anti Second Amendment politicians are intent on abolishing here at home).
My point? Taxpayers are routinely on the hook for seemingly unlimited bankrolls sent all over the place for one purpose or another, and yet school safety largely goes unfunded.
There doesn’t exist a logical reason — not a solitary one — why K-12 campuses across the board can’t have limited, identified secure entry points as well as highly trained, armed personnel within the school to prevent such attacks from happening. That’ll stop it! Dead in its tracks! All it takes is a commitment in effort and budget. Truth be told, some states and municipalities have such resources, policies and procedures in place. Is yours among them?
More gun control laws? It’s outright folly. If Congress needs cause to pat itself on the back, it can do something positive by repealing the Gun-Free Zones Act of 1990. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s a boondoggle.
Lest we forget, in July of 2012, 12 people were shot to death in a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado — the only one among many in the shooter’s neighborhood that was designated a “gun-free zone.” Duh!
Yes, the entire value system on which American society is built has changed. It’s cultural Marxism in a sense. Kids and parents are addicted to screens. Crucial human to human contact goes begging (in school and out). We put masks on children, push people in front of subway trains, defund the police, use race to pit one against another, ridicule Christianity and religion and faith, and take innocent people’s (constitutional) freedoms away.
There’s more that can be added, of course. It’s a long list. Technology’s role in bringing about the tumult? It can’t be overstated.
One can’t help but wonder whether veterans upon whose backs our “inalienable” rights are preserved would believe this is the same country they gave their lives to defend.