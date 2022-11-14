The defeat of the Norfolk sales tax proposal in last Tuesday’s election perhaps might best be viewed as not a loss but rather as an opportunity.
It’s an opportunity to learn from the election vote totals that saw those who voted against the proposal outnumber supporters by about a 2-to-1 margin. In doing so, it’s an opportunity to potentially refine and improve what’s being proposed.
History is full — in Northeast Nebraska and elsewhere — of ballot issues that fail when initially seeking voter support only to make changes and gain support the second time around.
At this point, it’s unknown what the next steps might be. But what we do know and believe is that what was proposed in last Tuesday’s sales tax proposal are important and needed elements of Norfolk’s future.
Support for Norfolk’s law enforcement community. Accelerated street improvements. Recreational enhancements to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. An indoor aquatic center to draw more visitors to the community. There are persuasive arguments that can be made for each of those.
Perhaps it was, as some opponents suggested, that the grouping of all four elements into one proposal was too much in one fell swoop. Perhaps it was a matter of timing — trying to pass any kind of tax issue when inflation is running high is difficult. Perhaps it was because the announcements of major new retail offerings in Norfolk — which should contribute to higher sales tax revenue, thereby shortening the time needed to pay off the new improvement projects – didn’t come until just a few days before Election Day.
Whatever the reason, a majority of voters weren’t comfortable with the proposal presented to them. That’s the democratic process that should be cherished even if the results aren’t always what one hopes for.
But that doesn’t mean police station and street improvements and quality-of-life enhancements aren’t needed. Norfolk has too many good things going for it to allow forward progress to be halted.
Consider the new housing developments under way in northwest Norfolk, as well as the impressive apartments, townhomes and single-family dwellings that have been constructed in southeast Norfolk. There’s also the Johnson Park and Riverpoint improvements under way; the solar farm west of Norfolk; the additions to Lutheran High Northeast and Christ Lutheran School; the opening of new businesses in downtown Norfolk; the previously mentioned retail expansion at the Sunset Plaza and more.
This community has so much going for it, so let’s have conversations with those who opposed the sales tax proposal to gain feedback. Let’s be willing to tweak and refine the proposal to make it more palatable. Let’s find a way to keep the momentum going.