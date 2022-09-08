Omaha Public Schools staff received a boost in their bank account last month as the district distributed its first stipend installment.
But some employees, as the Omaha World-Herald reported, were surprised that the amount of added pay, which is meant to help with employee retention, was much smaller than they were anticipating. The reason: taxes and retirement contributions.
The district announced in June that for the next two years, full-time staff would receive $4,500 per year while part-time staff would receive $2,250 per year. The payments will be distributed in three installments: Sept. 1, Dec. 1 and May 15.
OPS officials sent an email to staff that full-time employees received $873 and part-time employees received $490 for their first installment. Michelle Settlemyer, president of the Omaha Education Association, said that while the district did inform staff that taxes and retirement would be withheld from their checks, many employees didn’t expect so much to be taken out.
“What was not made clear by the district was how the IRS views that stipend,” Settlemyer said. “They view it as supplemental income, like a bonus, which deducts more than a regular paycheck.”
The district also deducts 9.78% of the stipend for employee retirement.
Settlemyer said she thinks the poor communication on the district’s part was unintentional, but she still understands why some staff are upset. “You’re looking forward to your $1,500 and you think 20-30% will be taken out,” Settlemyer said. “A lot of people were planning accordingly for that stipend.” The stipends for full-time employees were reduced 41.8%.
It was unclear why some people thought the stipends would not be taxable. It should be a reminder that while everyone likes it when the government provides services, they are not free. And if people are going to work at a job that enables them to retire as young as 55, it is going to be costly.
“I’ve been at OPS for 34 years and I’ve never in my years gotten a ‘free check’ ever from OPS, not anything outside of a $150 gift card,” wrote Steve Owens, president of Service Employees International Union 226, which represents support staff such as food service, custodial, office, transportation employees. “People are getting $873 and $490 — that did not have to be given at all.”
The stipends will cost $72 million and are funded by OPS’ allocation of $280 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. The allocation plan was also adjusted in March to include more initiatives focused on staff.
Give OPS credit for giving the money to so many workers. Also, let it serve as a reminder that it is costly to maintain government services and early retirements.