With the state lifting restrictions because of COVID-19, Nebraskans should be commended for their efforts in halting the spread of the coronavirus.
Here in Madison County, we are seeing case numbers that keep dropping after hitting a high of 988 just before Thanksgiving. Cases over the previous two weeks have now fallen to double digits — a level not seen since early October.
On Oct. 1, Madison County had 94 total coronavirus cases over the previous two weeks and topped the century mark four days later. Over the next eight weeks, that number kept increasing, surpassing 200 on Oct. 22. Then the cases started multiplying in a matter of days, not weeks, hitting 300 (in five days), 400 (in four days), 500 (in four days), 600 (in one day) and 700 (in five days). Just when you thought the increases were stabilizing, the number jumped to just 12 shy of 1,000 on Nov. 17.
Less than a week later, Dr. Jim Lawler, director of Nebraska Medicine’s Global Center for Health Security, put the state’s precarious situation bluntly: “I have been in mass casualty situations and combat zones, Ebola treatment centers. I have never been frightened about the health system as I am about the health system in Nebraska right now.”
At that time, Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, depending on the day, was at 85% to 95% capacity, with COVID accounting for up to half of the hospitalizations, according to CEO Kelly Driscoll.
Thankfully, Northeast and North Central Nebraska residents realized the urgency of the situation and heeded the advice of health officials to help bring those numbers down. No matter their thoughts on masks, COVID-19 and social distancing, residents should be commended for looking out for their neighbors and bringing those numbers back to manageable levels.
Now with vaccinations underway, let’s hope the light at the end of the tunnel keeps coming closer and closer.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has previously said the U.S. can achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 once at least 70% of the population is vaccinated. Starting next week, 1 million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country, the White House said. But even with that, it will take months to reach that 70% level, with public health experts agreeing herd immunity likely won’t be achieved until the end of this summer at the earliest.
That being said, thanks for doing your part, Madison County. We are pleased to see the state moving to lift restrictions, but residents should continue to use caution and be patient as more and more of their neighbors get vaccinated.