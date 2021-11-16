We’ve read, seen and heard it all before — too many times.
First comes doomsday predictions about what will happen to the United States and its economy if the nation’s debt ceiling isn’t lifted by Congress. After considerable political wrangling, a short-term extension is approved, thereby alleviating the crisis for a few more weeks or months.
But then the extension is about to expire, and we experience the same scenario all over again.
While short-term extensions may avoid a government shutdown and potential default, they also undermine necessary government processes. The reality is that they are artificial crises whose only purpose is to dodge real questions about which spending should be prioritized.
It isn’t supposed to be this way. Each year, Congress is supposed to set a budget before authorizing and then appropriating funding dollars.
Jonathan Bydlak, director of the Governance Program at the R Street Institute in Washington, D.C., recently wrote, “Unfortunately, like the debt limit, this process also has become increasingly politicized and is rarely followed. Rather, lawmakers instead have opted to pass large, unaccountable omnibus packages or to kick the can via continuing resolutions that merely prolong uncertainty for markets, taxpayers and government agencies alike.”
Anyone who owns and operates a business, or helps lead a charitable organization, or oversees a family’s spending understands how important budgets are. They provide a blueprint for spending priorities.
In the case of the United States, the budgetary process is meant to give individual spending items a public hearing. These hearings create transparency as well as platforms for expert feedback, value assessments, and the necessity of programs old and new.
But the continuing resolution and debt extensions prioritize keeping the government from making the right decisions that will lead to more robust and effective programs.
“The failure of Congress to conduct due diligence has turned public debates into a rush to shove money at things and declare ‘mission accomplished.’ But all that is accomplished is duplicative spending, overlooked issues of fraud and mismanagement, and short-term political victories over long-term planning,” Mr. Bydlak wrote.
Oversight is nonexistent when Congress budgets by default and fails to act in the best interest of the nation.
The reality is that Washington’s current fiscal stalemate is not a new crisis and both sides of the political aisle bear responsibility. Substantial reforms and commitment to the budget process over political posturing are the key to good government, not short-term fixes.
The need for big-picture budget process reform will not go away after our recent deal to raise the debt limit. It’s a point we would be well-served to address before the next inevitable crisis threatens our economic and personal wellbeing.