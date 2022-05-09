A candidates forum in Norfolk hosted by the Madison County Republican Party last month gave voters the opportunity to hear from candidates for office.
We commend the Madison County GOP for making the event happen, and we also were pleased that all three Norfolk City Council candidates and all seven school board candidates participated.
All 10 candidates also participated in a series of election previews in the Daily News. Those, combined with candidate forums and debates, lead to more informed voters and, in turn, promote healthy conversations and, hopefully, a thriving democracy.
But many candidates are abandoning the time-honored tradition of debating their rivals before Election Day. Even here in Nebraska, the governor’s race has featured several debates and forums that were sparsely attended, including the latest one on April 25 featuring just three of the nine candidates on the ballot.
In addition to Nebraska, candidates for governor in Ohio and Nevada also have refused to engage with their opponents from the debate podium, instead using such events as tele-town halls and tours to hear from citizens. In North Carolina, Ted Budd skipped four Republican primary debates in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat. In Pennsylvania, Senate candidate John Fetterman skipped a debate last month, choosing to participate in three other debates because they had wider reach on television.
And in Georgia, Herschel Walker has skipped debates against his Republican rivals for a crucial U.S. Senate seat. With Walker holding a commanding lead over his rivals heading into the Tuesday, May 24, primary, we can’t blame him for taking such a step, but we wish more candidates — especially front-runners — would embrace debates.
For some candidates, avoiding the debate stage reduces the chance of an embarrassing moment, especially for front-runners like Walker. But in doing so, candidates can answer tough questions and engage with rivals in a way that could appeal to voters.
“If you can’t get on the stage and debate fellow Republicans, how the heck are you going to debate with Raphael Warnock in the general election?” asked Latham Saddler, a Navy veteran and former Trump administration official who is among five Republicans challenging Walker, referring to the Democratic incumbent.
While tele-town halls and statewide tours are beneficial, debates and candidate forums also offer additional opportunities for voters to judge the candidates with their own eyes — especially in statewide and local races — and cast an informed vote come Election Day.