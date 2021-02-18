Debate usually a good thing

Isn’t it interesting how certain things can stick in one’s mind still so clear that details remain forever etched in a person’s main memory bank — John Glenn’s launch into space on Feb. 20, 1962; JFK’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963; Neil Armstrong’s setting foot on the moon on July 21, 1969; Sept. 11, 2001, when the twin towers fell?
Each one was historical in significance — the circumstances so monumental that attention was riveted for days and weeks afterward. Indeed, they provided unequivocal testimony to opposite ends of the spectrum — to the best and the worst that mankind has to offer — illustrating the deep chasm that exists between good and evil.
No, it’s not on a comparable scale certainly, but I have a vivid recollection of a mid-1950s holiday conversation at Aunt Martha’s when Uncle Joe was lamenting to Uncle Ed that son Jim (in the medical school program at the University of South Dakota at the time) required costly dress slacks and shirts and shoes as opposed to the typical collegian attire.
“Listen, Joe,” exclaimed Ed, “the best thing to do when your kids come home from school is to give them a pitchfork and send them to the barn so they don’t forget what’s paying their way!”
It made a lasting impression relative to roots and reality. The practical value of the message was spot on — mindful of others in my personal source file who had Ph. D.’s in common sense.
But, that was then and this is now and pragmatic thinking (seeing things as they really are and dealing with them sensibly) has given way to a moratorium on intelligible reasoning — where invalid thought processes hint of profound mental disorder. Insanity, after all, is the very definition of mad cow disease on steroids.
Which, common to methods of expression dating back to my own early history, perhaps best explains the vile hatred being spewed by a privileged class of ideological ignoramuses against aggrieved Americans alarmed that their civil rights are being unceremoniously entombed — with a cabal of powerful Silicon Valley oligarchs driving the hearse (titans of tech given license by the naive legislature’s Section 230 disaster).
How did we arrive at the point where the same constitutional covenants (eventually enacted) that brought British immigrants to this country going back roughly 400 years are being unrepentantly usurped? The ability to speak and to worship freely — foundational principles delineated in the Bill of Rights — have become subject to the expediency of the moment ... metastisized in the form of material trickery bereft of spiritual consequence.
Hence, property rights, too, are rapidly becoming a superstition — evidenced in the form of 2020’s version of domestic terrorism, which by all appearances depends on (1) what property happens to be involved, (2) whose name appears on the deed, and (3) whatever group constitutes its source. It’s the ultimate Catch-22 — an inescapable paradox absent any coherent hope of rational resolution.
Ergo, some logicians have postulated that we are living in the midst of the craziest time in our country’s history, which is altogether remarkable considering the trials and tribulations from which we’ve emerged (no explanation necessary). Those of us who learned history the old fashioned way fully understand that cemeteries both in the USA and abroad boast the remains of honorable souls who gave their lives for the cause of freedom.
Personally, while it may be foolish to argue with the aforementioned thesis, I know that all words have meaning, which is why it’s so vital that seasonable debate continue to see the light of day in principled publications like the Norfolk Daily News.
In many concrete, down-to-earth ways it represents truth’s last stand. The national mainstream media’s legacy as a trustworthy outlet for dependable verbal exchange is kaput!