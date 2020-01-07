Genny Rojas was 4 years old when her aunt and uncle, Veronica and Ivan Gonzales, tortured and murdered her. They suspended her alive by a hook on the closet wall in their apartment. They shook her violently, strangled her, beat her with a hairbrush, and handcuffed her for days. She died after she was forced into a scalding bath tub for three minutes.
A California jury sentenced Veronica and Ivan to death, and the California Supreme Court upheld their convictions. If anyone deserved the ultimate punishment, they did.
Charles Stimson, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation thinktank in Washington, D.C., offered that real-life example as part of the ongoing debate in the U.S. over the death penalty.
“There are, to be sure, heartfelt arguments for people to be against the death penalty, yet a majority of Americans, quite reasonably, support the death penalty in appropriate cases, and believe that, despite its imperfections, it is constitutional,” he recently wrote.
Mr. Stimson also makes the point that for the death penalty to be applied fairly, the criminal justice system must work as it was intended. We should all agree, for example, that all defendants in capital cases should have competent and zealous lawyers representing them at all stages in the trial and appeals process.
Historically, the death penalty serves three legitimate objectives: general deterrence, specific deterrence and retribution. They’re worth a brief review.
The first, general deterrence, is the message that gets sent to people who are thinking about committing heinous crimes that they shouldn’t do it or else they might end up being sentenced to death.
The second, specific deterrence, is specific to the defendant. It simply means that the person who is subjected to the death penalty won’t be alive to kill other people.
The third goal, retribution, is an expression of society’s right to make a moral judgment by imposing a punishment on a wrongdoer befitting the crime he has committed. Twenty-nine states, including Nebraska, have spoken loudly: the death penalty should be available for the worst of the worst.
Death penalty opponents, quite understandably, note that there have been a number of death row inmates who have been exonerated through groups like the Innocence Project. Sadly, mistakes can happen. Indeed, mistakes can happen on both sides when it comes to the death penalty.
Today, there are built-in checks and balances in the criminal justice system, from jury selection to the penalty phase to the appeals process that are designed to provide fair process for each defendant. The system is not perfect, so it’s important for all to work to make it better for everyone involved.
But we cannot forget the victims either. Genny Gonzales would be 28 years old this year. She never went to high school, attended college, or fell in love. Her murderers richly deserve the death penalty.