With the Feb. 18 deadline for incumbents to file for re-election to office now past, attention now focuses on the men and women who aren’t currently serving in office but may have interest in doing so.
The deadline for non-incumbents is March 2, so the clock is definitely ticking. The incumbent deadline, however, often can provide a key piece of information for those considering running for office.
It’s because the power of incumbency can be formidable. There’s name recognition that comes with serving in office. There also can be a track record of accomplishments to point to.
The experience gained from previously having run a political campaign and serving in office is valuable, too. So, it’s not all that surprising if more than a few potential candidates wait to see if the position they are interested in will turn out to be open or involve an incumbent.
In some cases, that question is known well ahead of time. State senators, for example, are not allowed to seek a third term in office. That’s the situation with Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who is completing his second four-year term in office this year. In addition, Madison County Commissioner Christian Ohl announced that he did not plan to seek re-election several weeks prior to the Feb. 18 deadline, thereby giving potential candidates plenty of time to make their decision.
Closer to the Feb. 18 deadline was Rachel Wise’s announcement that she would not seek re-election as the Northeast Nebraska representative on the Nebraska State Board of Education. The rural Oakland resident said, “I have been humbled by the support of the citizens of District 3 over the past eight years, but it is time to for someone else to be elected for this opportunity of service.”
That someone might be Patti Gubbels of Norfolk, currently a Norfolk Public Schools board member who already has filed for the state board seat. In addition, Norfolk city council members Jim Lange and Dick Pfeil also chose not to seek re-election after numerous years of dedicated service.
Regardless of the timing of election-related decisions, now is an opportune time to thank all those individuals who are serving in office but choosing not to run again this year. Their constituents may not have always agreed with their decisions on issues, but all should appreciate their willingness to serve and subject themselves to public scrutiny.
Public service is an important calling and many in Nebraska do so on a volunteer basis. We’re grateful for that degree of civic and political responsibility that these men and women continue to provide.