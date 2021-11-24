As Northeast and North Central Nebraskans celebrate Thanksgiving this week, it’s worth reflecting on why the holiday is significant.
It’s a celebration of the fall harvest, which in rural Nebraska is always worth being thankful for. It’s also an occasion and opportunity to celebrate gratitude, something that probably isn’t done as often as it should be.
Dr. Diana Raab, an award-winning author and poet, recently wrote that she appreciates Thanksgiving because it reflects a sense of interconnectedness among people and cultures.
“In these trying times, I think we need this day more than ever,” she wrote. “It’s a holiday that’s perfect for gathering with loved ones and expressing gratitude for our blessings. For me, Thanksgiving is a reminder to appreciate all that’s joyful in my life ... I love this holiday because it focuses on all things positive.”
Thanksgiving is also a way to remember and pay tribute to the Pilgrims, who in 1621 celebrated the first Thanksgiving as a testament to perseverance, freedom of religion, gratefulness and appreciation for the helpfulness provided by Native Americans.
Thanksgiving is not technically a religious holiday. President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a federal holiday back in 1863.
Yet while it is a secular celebration, the connections to faith are strong. The Bible is filled with exhortations to give thanks to God. Thanksgiving and praise always go together. Giving thanks also reminds us of how much we do have, even though at times we focus too much on what we don’t have.
So, Thanksgiving is many things to many people, and celebrated in different ways.
Dr. Raab, for example, has a particular family tradition. “I’ve made it my mission over the years to make the month of November a gratitude celebration for the entire 30 days. Each year I prepare a feast with my three children, and we always invite a special guest who most often has a nonexistent or small family. Now that I have four grandchildren, I’m thrilled to be infusing this holiday and the gratitude that comes along with it into their lives. I want them to understand all that they have to be grateful for.”
That’s a commendable practice. Others may volunteer their time at a homeless shelter to help serve a Thanksgiving meal to those less fortunate. There also are family gatherings in which those in attendance, while at the dinner table, share verbally what they’re most thankful for.
Given everything that’s happening in the world — and the instability, fear, and uncertainty that many feel — there’s no better time than now to stop and give thanks for all that is good.