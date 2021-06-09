State and federal officials are inching closer to their goal of having 70% of the adult population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the beginning of July.
During the past few weeks, businesses and states have announced giveaways to either get more shots in arms or reward those who already have been vaccinated. Among the incentives being offered are free beer or doughnuts, a free cruise or Super Bowl tickets, one year of free travel or the chance to win a million bucks through a lottery.
CVS Health is offering customers who received or plan to receive a vaccine the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win prizes — including five $5,000 giveaways for family reunions; 100 seven-day cruises and a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away a free glazed doughnut when people show their vaccination card. Several beer companies, including Samuel Adams and Anheuser-Busch, are giving away free beer.
Companies worldwide with the most to gain from a return to normal economic activity are dangling the biggest rewards.
United Airlines announced that MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination card to their account will be entered for a chance to win a round-trip flight for two or free flights for a year. In Australia, Qantas Airways is offering unlimited flights for a year among a pool of prizes.
Governments also have joined in. New York is running a free lottery for vaccinated people with a top prize of $5 million, and Ohio awarded its first million-dollar prize as part of its Vax-a-Million lottery.
In West Virginia, the governor announced that residents ages 16 to 35 who have been fully vaccinated can register to receive a $100 savings bond or $100 gift card.
Will such incentives work to get more shots in arms?
Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said in the days after Ohio announced its program, the state saw a 55% increase in its vaccination rate among adults ages 20 to 49.
As infection rates drop and the state moves further away from the height of the pandemic, officials acknowledge persuading the vaccine-hesitant to get shots won’t get easier. Many of the holdouts are taking a wait-and-see approach.
We think there are better, more cost-effective ways to encourage Americans. Continue providing needed information on the effectiveness of the vaccines and potential side effects. Allow them to make the decision for themselves, no matter how long it takes.