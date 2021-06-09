State and federal officials are inching closer to their goal of having 70% of the adult population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the beginning of July.

During the past few weeks, businesses and states have announced giveaways to either get more shots in arms or reward those who already have been vaccinated. Among the incentives being offered are free beer or doughnuts, a free cruise or Super Bowl tickets, one year of free travel or the chance to win a million bucks through a lottery.

CVS Health is offering customers who received or plan to receive a vaccine the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win prizes — including five $5,000 giveaways for family reunions; 100 seven-day cruises and a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away a free glazed doughnut when people show their vaccination card. Several beer companies, including Samuel Adams and Anheuser-Busch, are giving away free beer.

Companies worldwide with the most to gain from a return to normal economic activity are dangling the biggest rewards.

United Airlines announced that MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination card to their account will be entered for a chance to win a round-trip flight for two or free flights for a year. In Australia, Qantas Airways is offering unlimited flights for a year among a pool of prizes.

Governments also have joined in. New York is running a free lottery for vaccinated people with a top prize of $5 million, and Ohio awarded its first million-dollar prize as part of its Vax-a-Million lottery.

In West Virginia, the governor announced that residents ages 16 to 35 who have been fully vaccinated can register to receive a $100 savings bond or $100 gift card.

Will such incentives work to get more shots in arms?

Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said in the days after Ohio announced its program, the state saw a 55% increase in its vaccination rate among adults ages 20 to 49.

As infection rates drop and the state moves further away from the height of the pandemic, officials acknowledge persuading the vaccine-hesitant to get shots won’t get easier. Many of the holdouts are taking a wait-and-see approach.

We think there are better, more cost-effective ways to encourage Americans. Continue providing needed information on the effectiveness of the vaccines and potential side effects. Allow them to make the decision for themselves, no matter how long it takes.

Tags

In other news

Happy Flag Day — Thomas Landkamer

NORFOLK — Less than two weeks ago, we observed Memorial Day — a day set aside for remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the freedom we as Americans enjoy today. While some choose to say “happy Memorial Day,” it is far from that as we reflect solemnly, …

Shut down the Jan. 6 gulag

Shut down the Jan. 6 gulag

If you listen to Democrats and anti-Trump liberal Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney, you’d think that nothing was being done about the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

You’re not crazy — Jim Casey

NORFOLK ­— Back in May, one of your readers wrote to the editor in regard to the proposed roundabout at Braasch Avenue and First Street. To that writer, you’re not crazy! That roundabout squeezed into that high-traffic area is crazy. Plus a BRIDGE! Judging from the “roundabout” (even sounds …

China isn’t winning; West is forfeiting

China isn’t winning; West is forfeiting

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that three researchers from the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 with “symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.”

Tough choices — Angela Gleason

OMAHA — Families with kids with developmental disabilities need support such as LB376, the Family Support Waiver, would have provided. My son has a developmental disability and is on the Developmental Disability waiver wait list. He attends therapy daily, which we pay thousands of dollars fo…