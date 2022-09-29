The two-day series of stories published in the Daily News this week to mark the 20-year anniversary of the U.S. Bank shootings in Norfolk represented just the latest of — literally — hundreds of articles about the senseless, tragic event.
Enough time has passed that this week’s stories served as an important reminder of what happened. This terrible chapter in Norfolk’s history should never be forgotten.
But it’s also understandable if there are some — including members of the victims’ families — who would prefer that an anniversary not be the reason for more publicity. Retelling the story only serves to open wounds, they would point out.
While striving to be as sensitive as possible to those kinds of feelings, this news organization’s role is to be a chronicler of history and, where appropriate, not to allow lives to be forgotten.
The 20-year anniversary of the shootings spurs many memories, many of them sad.
We recall the initial disbelief when police scanners told of reports of gunshots at a Norfolk bank building. As the horror of the situation grew clearer, fear surfaced. Where were the assailants? It was only after their arrest in Holt County that those emotions subsided.
There were ethnic elements to the incident. Those arrested were all Hispanic; the victims were all Caucasian or Asian-American. We also recall the heartfelt efforts by other Norfolk Hispanics — and some of their religious leaders — who helped the entire community mourn for the loss of life.
Just a few days later came another blow. A law enforcement officer died of suicide over remorse that his actions inadvertently may have allowed the shootings to take place.
The Daily News became even more closely connected to the shootings when one of those arrested, Jose Sandoval, wrote a letter to the newspaper claiming that he was innocent and that a man by the name of Carlos Santana was responsible. That letter became part of the sentencing portion of Sandoval’s case, used to by prosecutors as an indication of his lack of remorse.
Soon came — and continues to this day — the frustratingly slow pace of death penalty cases in the criminal justice system. Hearing after hearing after hearing. Appeal after appeal after appeal.
A tally of stories published in the Daily News about the U.S. Bank shootings, indeed, might surpass the total of any other local story in the newspaper’s history. Editorials about the shootings, at one point, were counted and surpassed 75.
The coverage will continue as the calendar moves forward. It’s the least that can be done to express gratitude for the hard work done by law enforcement, the Madison County Attorney’s Office and all others associated with the case. Most importantly, it’s a way to honor the memories of those who died on a September day in 2002 that should never be forgotten.