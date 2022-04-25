It can be challenging to be a journalist these days. Blame it on social media or just a growing segment of the public that always seems eager to share opinions, especially if the news or actions of a government body run counter to their views.

Often, the people expressing opinions also are critical of the media and how a reporter covered a story.

First off, we do appreciate that people read the stories we provide daily from around the state, nation or beyond. The majority of the content, however, from Nebraska, especially Norfolk, Northeast and North Central Nebraska, is produced by our staff.

We recently heard from a reader who asked why reporters don’t put what people say verbatim in the newspaper. That’s a fair question, and maybe the answer isn’t obvious.

1. Space — If we put everything in an article that was stated verbatim, it would be extremely lengthy. A single meeting that goes two or three hours would translate into enough information to fill an entire edition of a newspaper. Some interviews for a feature story also go more than an hour. The stories would be so long that few people would have the time to read everything or make sense of it. That’s one of the reasons why reporters try to highlight the most important parts, often paraphrasing what is said. In addition, when scientific information and details are given, they often are cut or restated to make them more understandable by all. The idea is to make the content understandable for a sixth-grader.

2. Background — Sometimes a comment made in an interview or at a public meeting doesn’t make sense without context. That’s why reporters will try to include background information to assist. It doesn’t mean the person who stated a comment made the background statements, nor is the reporter trying to change the intent of what was stated.

3. Libel or profanity — The Daily News covers controversial topics and issues with lots of layers. There are times when statements are made that might be false, unable to be verified or only partially true. In these cases, the Daily News will leave the comment out or paraphrase it. There’s a rule, “When in doubt, leave it out.”

The bottom line is that reporting can be a challenge. Plus, there’s a need to often shorten stories because readership studies show few people actually read stories from start to finish when they are 500 words or fewer. Longer stories are even worse.

We know all the reporters at this newspaper are not leaving out certain aspects because they are trying to protect a government institution or individuals. It is just the nature of reporting — striving to write about what a reporter considers to be most important and of interest to readers.

Finally, we make mistakes. Sometimes, reporters leave things out by mistake, not on purpose. But the goal with every story is to be as accurate and complete as possible.

