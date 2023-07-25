As manufacturers face a shortage of workers — here in Nebraska and elsewhere — and an exodus of retiring professionals, it is crucial to highlight the untapped potential and exciting prospects of manufacturing careers.
More than 2.5 million baby boomers are nearing retirement age, and younger generations are being looked at to fill the workforce gap.
For graduates looking for a career, they should consider manufacturing.
Why? The manufacturing industry has undergone a transformative shift, embracing advanced technologies that have redefined the landscape and created many opportunities for those seeking innovation and career growth.
Largely gone are the days of monotonous assembly lines and repetitive tasks. Today’s manufacturing plants are beacons of cutting-edge technology, where automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and data analytics converge to drive efficiency, productivity and quality.
As Lawrence Green, senior vice president of global sales for a technology firm that works with manufacturers, recently wrote, “The marriage of human skills and technological advancements has created an environment ripe with possibilities, offering a range of exciting career paths.”
One of the most enticing aspects of modern manufacturing is its focus on innovation. Manufacturers are at the forefront of developing and implementing advanced technologies to enhance processes and products. From 3D printing and smart factories to machine learning, these breakthroughs are revolutionizing how products are designed, produced and distributed. Manufacturers have become a hotbed of innovation, attracting talent passionate about technology.
Northeast Nebraska already is home to technology-driven manufacturers. Existing levels of innovation will increase with the opening of Northeast Community College’s fabrication lab in downtown Norfolk in the months ahead.
That all translates into opportunities for career growth in manufacturing that are substantial.
“With the advent of automation, workers are no longer confined to repetitive tasks but are encouraged to become skilled technicians, data analysts, engineers and supervisors. The demand for specialized skills in programming, robotics and process optimization is rising. Manufacturers are investing in programs to equip their workforce with the necessary expertise to harness the potential of advanced technology,” Mr. Green wrote.
But there’s still work to be done. To bridge the gap between the perception of manufacturing and the reality, it is essential to create awareness among young workers about the industry’s dynamic nature.
The industry stands at something of a crossroads. With the integration of advanced technology and a renewed focus on innovation, manufacturing offers many opportunities for young workers seeking a dynamic and rewarding career. By challenging stereotypes and showcasing the possibilities within the industry, manufacturers can inspire the next generation to embrace manufacturing as a pathway to success, growth and innovation.