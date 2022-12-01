A Pew Research Center survey from the summer of 2021 found that a majority of respondents from 17 countries think children will be financially worse off than their parents. Even in the United States, which traditionally has been optimistic for its future generations, 68% of respondents said they think that kids will be financially worse off, the Pew Researchers found.
And for those who think people were just pessimistic coming out of the pandemic, consider a new poll published by The Associated Press in October of this year. It found that more than half of Americans believe it is unlikely that younger people today will have better lives than their parents.
More than half of those polled said raising a family and owning a home are important to them, but more than half also said these goals are harder to achieve than for their parents’ generation. The AP reported that about seven in 10 people under the age of 30 think home ownership now is harder to achieve than it was for their parents. This poll was conducted by AP-NORC.
But is all the pessimism accurate? The most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that housing is the largest average expense for Americans at $1,885 per month, making up 34% of typical spending. Housing takes up 29% of a household’s income on average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Previous generations were more likely to purchase homes. A Washington Post National Weekly article in 1986 titled, “Are you really better than you were 13 years ago?” found that the average man could make house payments with only 21% of his income in 1973. By 1986, it required 44% of income to make house payments, but this was the time when women began to enter the labor force in large numbers and interest rates were still relatively high. While the additional income boosted housing demand, the interest rates also increased housing prices and then rent. Also, keep in mind that houses have continued to increase in size and offerings, which also adds to the cost.
When looking at all the economic news, it is easy to see why there is so much pessimism now. The record-high inflation isn’t showing much decline, the stock market starts to come back but then falls by hundreds of points in a day, giving back all its gains. In addition, many Americans find themselves working more hours but for lower real wages (adjusted for inflation).
This is similar to the 1980s. We need a leader. We need someone like a Ronald Reagan who sounds reassuring and isn’t just stumbling over words reading a teleprompter. We know that Mr. Reagan wasn’t popular with all Americans, but there was no disputing his love of country and his optimism. He didn’t blame others or put the United States down. He believed in making the nation strong, getting people off welfare and back to work. He also helped to ease restrictions placed on businesses and agriculture and rewarded businesses that invest in new capital and expand employment by providing tax incentives.
Right now, we need a leader with a plan.