Concern about the role of Nebraska’s state treasurer in a Republican-dominated financial officers foundation seems to us like much ado about very little.
John Murante has come under some recent criticism in Democratic circles for serving as chairman of the State Financial Officers Foundation, which was founded in 2013 by, among others, Don Stenberg, a former Nebraska state treasurer.
Mr. Murante has said his duties include ensuring that “our tax dollars are not used for a political agenda.” But a recent New York Times article suggests the foundation is being used as a tool of the oil and gas industry and straying from the traditional, nonpartisan role of the state treasurer’s office.
One former Nebraska state treasurer, Dawn Rockey, a Democrat, questioned why Mr. Murante and the foundation were bringing politics into what should solely be financial decisions. “The politics should really be diminished,” she said. “That, to me, is outside the scope of the job.”
But is it?
Foundation representatives have expressed concern about the investment policies of BlackRock Inc., which has stated its investments must consider climate change and “ESG” or environmental, social and governance” issues.
BlackRock’s policies and strategies should be of great interest to state treasurers given that the massive company, which is the world’s largest investment manager, oversees nearly $10 billion in investments for the Nebraska state pension plan and college savings plan through the Nebraska State Investment Council.
It’s reasonable for state treasurers to want to make sure that investment managers like that are keeping their clients’ best interests in mind. That was a key premise behind the formation of the foundation. As Mr. Stenberg recently said, its purpose is promoting sound investment strategies that bring the best return for the state, “not social programs, either conservative or liberal ones.”
In recent months, some state treasurers have pulled money in investments from companies like BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan in the states of West Virginia, Louisiana and Arkansas because they are reducing their investments in coal and focusing too much on environmental factors, the New York Times reported.
Those kinds of decisions, not surprisingly, anger those who believe environmental considerations are paramount. But what if that prioritization causes a lower return on state investments? Is that not a legitimate concern for the state treasurers who are members of the State Financial Officers Foundation?
We’re of the opinion that the state treasurers are, indeed, looking out for the best way to invest those state funds. If that happens to conflict with liberals’ environmental priorities, so be it.