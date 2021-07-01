Back in the late 1980s when Mikhail Gorbachev was starting his policy of glasnost or openness, the American press often joked about new Soviet freedoms, such as open discussion of political and social issues. Before communism collapsed, many Americans were skeptical about these newfound freedoms that supposedly were taking place.

As an example, there was a joke about the Soviets’ freedom of speech: “Is it true that there is freedom of speech in the Soviet Union like there is in the United States? Yes, in the United States you can stand in front of the White House and yell, ‘Down with President Reagan’ and not get thrown into jail. And in the Soviet Union, you could also stand in front of Red Square and say ‘Down with President Reagan’ and not get thrown into jail.”

Fast forward a little more than 30 years and it might not be so true in the United States — at least if you are a member of a certain political party on social media.

Recently, Gov. Pete Ricketts was on Twitter and appeared in the Wisner sesquicentennial parade. He was photographed driving an old John Deere tractor with a hand clutch with the caption, “Congratulations on 150 years of excellence, Wisner!” It seemed innocent enough and something appropriate for a governor or political leader to say, right?

Apparently not. A Twitter user with the name, “Clinically Depressed Bag of Chips,” responded with, “You look extremely assassinatable (sic) and I hope someone takes the chance.” The response was still up at least two days later. Of course, there were many other tasteless responses, and this isn’t the first time Gov. Ricketts has been threatened on Twitter.

And it isn’t just the governor who has to watch himself. There’s a penalty now for almost anyone who has the “wrong” thoughts on Twitter.

Tweet the wrong thing on a topic like gay marriage or question the origins of financial contributions to Black Lives Matter and you will be labeled a homophobe or racist. You’ll be shunned, mocked and, depending on your job and political affiliation, there might even be people who threaten you or demand that you lose your job.

Twitter claims it prohibits “content that makes violent threats against an identifiable target.” And it should. There is a reason courts prohibit a person from yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. Sooner or later, some fool is going to do it. It is incendiary speech.

So when someone — albeit anonymously — encourages an assassination of the Nebraska governor, it shouldn’t take Twitter 48 hours to have that tweet removed.

Tags

In other news

Make changes to park — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — There needs to be further discussions about the major changes proposed for Johnson Park. At the open house that was held June 15, at the Norfolk library, it was stated that “stakeholders” (who are they?) are making the changes, but I don’t believe they understand the impact they ar…

America’s shift left — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — Perhaps I have a solution for our southern border crisis. The thousands of immigrants crossing our border should be bused directly to the White House. When that is filled up, they should bus them to the residences of Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Sen.…

Financial censorship of USA first

Financial censorship of USA first

Another day, another de-banking. Imagine a ruthless country where peaceful citizens who fearlessly defend their heritage, their families and their faith can wake up in the morning and find themselves cut off from their entire life savings with no explanation and no recourse. That country is …

Visit farmers markets — Lee Phipps

ROYAL — It’s summer again — mowing and other yard work. It’s also gardening season. Do you know what else comes in summer? Farmers markets.

How to decimate police forces

How to decimate police forces

WANTED: Trained security professionals to deal with elevated levels of crime and mayhem at risk to their own life and limb, while getting called racist oppressors and potentially thrown under the bus by elected officials.