Back in the late 1980s when Mikhail Gorbachev was starting his policy of glasnost or openness, the American press often joked about new Soviet freedoms, such as open discussion of political and social issues. Before communism collapsed, many Americans were skeptical about these newfound freedoms that supposedly were taking place.
As an example, there was a joke about the Soviets’ freedom of speech: “Is it true that there is freedom of speech in the Soviet Union like there is in the United States? Yes, in the United States you can stand in front of the White House and yell, ‘Down with President Reagan’ and not get thrown into jail. And in the Soviet Union, you could also stand in front of Red Square and say ‘Down with President Reagan’ and not get thrown into jail.”
Fast forward a little more than 30 years and it might not be so true in the United States — at least if you are a member of a certain political party on social media.
Recently, Gov. Pete Ricketts was on Twitter and appeared in the Wisner sesquicentennial parade. He was photographed driving an old John Deere tractor with a hand clutch with the caption, “Congratulations on 150 years of excellence, Wisner!” It seemed innocent enough and something appropriate for a governor or political leader to say, right?
Apparently not. A Twitter user with the name, “Clinically Depressed Bag of Chips,” responded with, “You look extremely assassinatable (sic) and I hope someone takes the chance.” The response was still up at least two days later. Of course, there were many other tasteless responses, and this isn’t the first time Gov. Ricketts has been threatened on Twitter.
And it isn’t just the governor who has to watch himself. There’s a penalty now for almost anyone who has the “wrong” thoughts on Twitter.
Tweet the wrong thing on a topic like gay marriage or question the origins of financial contributions to Black Lives Matter and you will be labeled a homophobe or racist. You’ll be shunned, mocked and, depending on your job and political affiliation, there might even be people who threaten you or demand that you lose your job.
Twitter claims it prohibits “content that makes violent threats against an identifiable target.” And it should. There is a reason courts prohibit a person from yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. Sooner or later, some fool is going to do it. It is incendiary speech.
So when someone — albeit anonymously — encourages an assassination of the Nebraska governor, it shouldn’t take Twitter 48 hours to have that tweet removed.