We’ve used this space in the past to express disappointment and frustration with President Joe Biden on his inability or unwillingness to deal with the immigration problem facing the United States.
But the criticism should not be limited to Mr. Biden. More than two years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris launched her “root causes” strategy to stem the flow of illegal migration from Central America into the United States. At the core of her initiative was a $1 billion foreign aid program that was intended to alleviate the poverty the Biden administration blames for driving millions of illegal immigrants to the U.S. from the region.
But research done by the Heritage Foundation thinktank in Washington, D.C., reveals that the initiative has failed to halt continued historic levels of migration. What that also demonstrates — although Vice President Harris isn’t likely to acknowledge this — is that maintaining secure physical barriers, enforcing immigration laws and reviving regional border agreements are the required tools to stem illegal migration and its accompanying drug trafficking and human trafficking.
Ms. Harris’ strategy has counted upon mobilizing mostly American foreign investment in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, from where millions of migrants originate, to “create jobs for 1 million individuals by 2032.”
To that end, Ms. Harris pronounced earlier this year that $4.2 billion in private sector commitments were made in the region — proof that the administration’s policies are working.
Not so fast.
The research done by the Heritage Foundation revealed that all the alleged investments are commitments, not finalized deals, expressing an intent to invest that is a far cry from actual investments.
In addition, several of the companies identified by Ms. Harris said many of their projects cited as part of that $4.2 billion invested had already been underway and are unrelated to the administration’s immigration strategy.
This also is disturbing. The Heritage Foundation found that the administration was using foreign aid to attack the region’s religious and traditional norms concerning marriage, life and sexuality. It’s part of its massive global campaign to direct billions of taxpayer dollars to fund social reengineering programs.
The U.S. Agency for International Development, for example, is training hundreds of political leaders on gender identity and sexual orientation and promoting intersex legal reforms.
The U.S. government also is funding CARE International’s $50 million regional center to promote “gender equity” in Central America. That smacks of a political agenda because polling in Central America shows — unsurprisingly — that the area’s residents emigrate for economic reasons, not because of gender identity and discrimination.
There’s plenty of reason to be critical of President Biden on immigration, but the vice president and the administration overall should be included, too.