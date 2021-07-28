We find ourselves wondering if the hullabaloo over a proposed resolution before the University of Nebraska Board of Regents is a case of the misinterpretation or overlooking of a single word.
Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is a member of the regents board, has been on the receiving end of praise and criticism for recently saying he will ask his fellow regents to consider approving a resolution that would oppose “any imposition of critical race theory” as part of NU’s academic curriculum.
Mr. Pillen has spoken out against the teaching of critical race theory in recent weeks but clarified that his comments were made as a candidate for governor, not as a regent.
We’re not here today to debate critical race theory. To be sure, it is a controversial topic that generates strong opinions in support of and against. Mr. Pillen, Gov. Pete Ricketts and others have the right to oppose the teaching of critical race theory just as some faculty members at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and others have the right to support it.
The topic is so controversial that it’s even hard to come up with a definition that all can agree with. For today, let’s leave it defined this way: “A framework to examine systemic racism, both historically and today.”
Now, back to the specifics of Mr. Pillen’s resolution, and our focus on a single word.
The resolution, if approved, would oppose the “imposition” of teaching critical race theory at the University of Nebraska. In this context, imposition would seem to mean the forcing of teaching critical race theory by faculty members in relevant courses — history and political science, among others.
Others interpret Mr. Pillen’s resolution differently. They see it as not allowing the teaching of critical race theory.
William Jacobsen, a Cornell University law professor, agrees with our interpretation. In a television interview, the professor said Mr. Pillen’s approach was one that did not “ban” critical race theory from campus, only opposed the “imposition” of its teaching in the curriculum.
If that is the correct interpretation, then one can hardly oppose the resolution, especially faculty members. They, indeed, shouldn’t be told what they have to teach. That’s what academic freedom is all about.
The board of regents is next scheduled to meet in mid-August. If the resolution is on the agenda, perhaps discussion will shed more light on how to interpret its wording.
But we also fear that supporters of critical race theory will use the situation to gain political points and make the resolution a broader source of conflicting opinions than it was ever intended to be.