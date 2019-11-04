There’s a good reason why the declaration that “crime doesn’t pay” has become an adage.
Statistics would indicate that attempts at committing a crime usually are unsuccessful. Sure, there are exceptions to that statement, but, more often than not, it’s not the case.
Partly that’s because of the excellent work by the dedicated men and women who work in law enforcement. They know what they’re doing, and they’re good at catching criminals and solving crimes.
There’s also the impact of society itself. Being an honest, law-abiding citizen still means something today among the vast majority of individuals. In many cases, it’s because parents, grandparents and guardians took the time to teach the children they’re responsible for about the importance of respecting law enforcement and the laws of the land.
But there’s another factor at play, too.
It’s the reality that, in at least some cases, those attempting to break the law don’t exactly qualify as, well, the sharpest crayons in the box.
Consider, for example, the incident in Lincoln recently in which a man walked into a Pinnacle Bank branch there and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill.
It was reported that bank employees said the man was adamant that the bill was real despite tellers' attempts to convince him otherwise. The man eventually left with the bill, but without — no surprise here — a new account with an impressive balance.
We’ve all heard stories about criminals who foiled themselves by, for example, locking themselves out of their getaway vehicle, or attempt to burglarize the home of a law enforcement officer or even attempting to rob a bank on a day when banks were closed for a holiday.
We’re not going to judge too harshly here. It’s possible the man didn’t have true criminal intent and really thought the bill was real. Along those lines, Lincoln police officers wanted to check on the man’s welfare to make sure he wasn’t the victim of a crime.
But it’s also possible he suspected it wasn’t real but wanted to press his luck anyway.
In either case, one does have to question the intelligence behind his attempt. After all, there is no such thing as a $1 million bill. Many children know that. It should be noted that he largest denomination note ever issued for public circulation was a $10,000 bill.
So, once again, this anecdote reinforces the notion that crime doesn’t pay. And in this case, the circumstances made it quite easy to quash any successful criminal intent.