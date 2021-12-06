A high-end retail store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile was hit by shoplifters again. First on Sept. 20. Then again, on Oct. 11. In broad daylight.
Thousands of dollars in purses and handbags were taken. All captured on video.
Some Chicago residents are skeptical that anyone will ever be arrested or charged. Here’s one comment reflective of many: Chicago “has essentially given the green light to criminals to commit these acts free of charge.” Another said that if store employees had the temerity to try to describe or identify the thieves, would they end up being accused of profiling?
Gregory Clay, a Washington-based columnist, describes the situation affecting Chicago, San Francisco and cities across the nation this way: “Is this the unintended consequence of the reforms from the George Floyd movement, whose objective was to reduce encounters between police and citizens, especially Black residents?”
It’s worth noting that the racial tension in the nation was a factor in Chicago’s decision to only allow prosecutors to issue felony charges if thefts of property exceed $1,000. The previous threshold was $300.
In San Francisco, the national Walgreens retain chain recently announced that it was closing another five stores because of shoplifting. That pushes the overall total to 22 closed stores. In several San Francisco neighborhoods, residents have turned to private security to patrol the streets and protect families.
In Palo Alto, Calif., a coordinated group of 11 people swarmed a Louis Vuitton store and stole $100,000 worth of handbags. The suspects were all unarmed. They wore face coverings and were believed to be in their teens or early 20s. Similarly, police said a group of 10 people stole 43 bags valued at $150,000 from a Neiman Marcus at the Stanford Shopping Center.
The examples from city after city go on and on. The brazenness of those committing the crimes escalates.
Dr. Robert Cottrol, a law professor at George Washington University, said crime problems in cities predate George Floyd, the Minnesota resident killed during an encounter with law enforcement when a police officer kept his knee on Mr. Floyd’s throat. But the George Floyd situation accelerated the situation, he adds.
That situation could prove costly as the unintended consequences of the George Floyd reforms become more prevalent and harmful.
“We don’t feel safe in our neighborhood,” one San Francisco woman told a local television station.
How many others feel the same way?