In the midst of a challenging situation, a Battle Creek resident and his family members found a way to create a positive outcome.

Dan Gillespie is widely known for his work focusing on agriculture and conservation. He spent 33 years working for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, where he served as a no-till specialist and was the brainchild for developing a cost-share no-till program for farmers to participate in.

He was a natural for that kind of work because of his personal advocacy of no-till practices on his own farmland. No-till calls for producers to not plow fields but instead allow crop residue to remain in order to reduce erosion and promote soil health. There’s no question that Mr. Gillespie played a key role in helping Nebraska lead the nation in having 53 percent of no-till farmland.

Commonly known as “Dan the Tree Man” in his hometown of Battle Creek, he annually seeds and potting soil to help fourth- through sixth-graders with hands-on tree planning exercises. Those annual visits resulted in 3,000 trees being planted.

In recent months, Mr. Gillespie has been dealing with a diagnosis of ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. While that has affected him physically, it hasn’t dampened his lifelong interest in conservation.

To reflect that, Mr. Gillespie and two of his siblings came up with the idea of providing financial support for young farmers who follow good soil health practices. Out of that came the creation of the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund.

Affiliated with the Nebraska Community Foundation, the soil health fund will be administered by industry professionals and family members who share Mr. Gillespie’s agricultural vision. The fund will make grants to support educational events, youth programs, farmers, ranchers and others involved in regenerative agriculture.

“We feel this is not only a way to recognize Dan’s contributions to soil health but to continue his and others’ efforts in supporting the growth of regenerative agriculture,” said his sister, Rebecca Evert, who is helping and support the project. So is their brother, Tim.

What’s ahead health-wise for Mr. Gillespie is not what anyone would desire. But there has to be great satisfaction with the creation of the soil health fund, knowing that it will help ensure his conservation philosophy will continue to inspire farmers in Nebraska and surrounding states for years to come.

