One of the best ideas to come to fruition at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce in recent months was the creation of the Hispanic Business Council.
At a time when diversity, equity and inclusion are priorities throughout society and especially in the business world, the council’s formation is an important step toward achieving those objectives.
It’s not a new idea, but it’s one whose time has come — especially since data indicates that about 50% of the businesses created in the past five years have been minority-owned, including those owned by Hispanics, Blacks and women.
Austen Hagood, president of the Norfolk chamber, worked with Juan Sandoval, assistant director of the Nebraska Business Development Center in Norfolk, to help get the council started.
“It’s been an idea (Juan) had been kicking around for 10 years maybe ... at least a couple of years before I got here,” Hagood said. “I had a similar idea without even talking to him. We started brainstorming, and it snowballed into this.”
What “this” is serves as an offshoot of the chamber with multi-faceted goals, including helping Hispanic business owners access resources, increasing networking opportunities and promoting their businesses. The participating businesses also may find it easier to make use of benefits offered by chamber membership.
Many minority-owned businesses struggled during the pandemic because their owners didn’t know where to turn for information on the available resources for assistance, Mr. Sandoval said.
“There’s many businesses that don’t know each other,” Mr. Sandoval said. “They have businesses that are looking for employees, subcontractors, some help, and we have some other businesses that are struggling because they don’t have projects. So how can we bring them together in one place?”
A visible, tangible outcome of the Hispanic Business Council are the regular visits by chamber members to different minority-owned businesses. The visits create awareness and also collegiality.
Representatives of about six businesses have initially served on an advisory board for the council, providing guidance and offer resource information.
Christine Torres, events director at the chamber, told the Daily News that the group is working hard on building relationships, as well as making sure materials provided through the chamber are translated so those who are not fluent in English can understand what events and resources are available.
Mr. Hagood has the right perspective when asked about the long-term plan for the Hispanic Business Council. The most successful day for the council would be when it is no longer needed. “We’re casting out a wide net, seeing what we can get done, and then one day, we’ll get rid of it all, and it will just be one,” he said.
That will be, indeed, be a good day.