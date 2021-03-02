It’s been hard to get a straight story on COVID-19 statistics because there are any number of ways to interpret them. But once politicians and — to a certain extent — the national media get involved, there’s also the risk of succumbing to sensationalism driven by a lack of context.
Let’s take a look back at some examples from the past year.
Last March, the focus was on the case fatality rate.
The World Health Organization estimated at 3%, but some media outlets reported rates above 10%. By comparison, the case fatality rate for the common flu is a fraction of one percent.
But here’s the context that was needed.
Last March, few people were being tested, and those who were tested tended to be sick enough to be hospitalized. Because health officials weren’t testing people randomly, the case fatality rates were biased upward.
As James Harrigan of the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom at the University of Arizona put it, “The whole exercise was akin to estimating the incidence of alcoholism in the general population by taking a survey at an AA meeting.”
Next came a focus on mounting COVID-19 deaths.
What’s important to remember is that before the pandemic struck, almost 8,000 Americans died daily. The average daily U.S. COVID deaths since April is around 1,300 — or about one-sixth of the number of deaths one could expect in the normal course of events.
“The lack of context led people to believe that thousands of deaths per day were something out of the ordinary. More people were dying to be sure, but people’s shocked reactions were due less to the number of COVID deaths than from their being unaware of how many died each day in the first place,” Mr. Harrigan recently wrote.
In May and June, although the number of new COVID cases steadily rose, the percentage of tests coming back positive declined, indicating that the rising case numbers were due less to increased cases than to increased testing.
We understand politicians’ desire to appear to be “doing something” about a crisis. We understand the national media’s desire to keep the public informed and their ratings up.
But we also should demand is the proper context before allowing another set of statistics to be interpreted in a way that does tell the complete story.