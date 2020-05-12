An incident like this can make you shake your head in disbelief.
It’s the disturbing story about a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan who was shot to death recently by members of a family who apparently felt the store employee “disrespected” a female customer by insisting that her daughter wear a mask in the store.
Calvin Munerlyn, the security guard, wasn’t acting on his own. He simply was seeking to enforce orders from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about face masks that were issued to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Sharmel Teague was attempting to enter the store with her daughter — who is in her 20s — when Mr. Munerlyn told her that they had to comply with the governor’s shelter-in-place order. “From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor’s executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” a police spokesman said.
A verbal altercation ensued between Mr. Munerlyn and Mrs. Teague. Within 30 minutes, two men arrived at the store — Mrs. Teague’s husband and her son — and that’s when the situation turned tragic.
“Witnesses on the scene said they saw two black males enter the store wearing dark clothing,” the police spokesman said. “One of them started yelling at Mr. Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife. The other black male walks up and shoots Mr. Munerlyn.”
So, a man is dead over a face mask. The lives of his family members are changed forever. For that matter, so are those who have been charged for their roles in the shooting.
We’re living in extraordinary times as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
And we would be sorely remiss in not pointing out that there have been many extraordinary positive and uplifting things that have happened in response — neighbors helping neighbors, senior citizens being looked after with love and concern, donations pouring in for emergency relief measures, appreciation being shown to front-line health care workers and first responders and much more.
The shooting in Michigan, sadly, is on the opposite end of the extraordinary spectrum.
One can disagree with the Michigan governor’s order to wear masks. One can disagree with some of President Donald Trump’s decision relating to the pandemic. One can disagree about what measures are appropriate as a health safeguard and which measures seem unnecessary and overly restrictive.
But there is absolutely no room for the kind of reaction that took place at that Michigan retail store.
The reality is that this kind of an incident could have occurred anywhere, with individuals of any race or ethnic group.
But we’re better than this. We have to be.