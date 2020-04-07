There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic is bearing down on the nation’s medical community.
More than masks and gloves, they will need reinforcements. Fortunately, help may be on the way.
Last month, the Trump administration announced a regulatory move to allow all medical professionals to practice across state lines. That could mean the federal government would override occupational licensing rules set by individual state licensing boards that can prohibit licensed physicians and nurses of other states from practicing in their states.
The relaxed regulations may also permit doctors to conduct telehealth consults with patients from other states, even if they do not hold a license in those states.
That may sound like an example of common sense, but many probably would be surprised by the existing regulations that complicate matters.
Patrice Onwuka, a senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum based in Washington, D.C., recently wrote that although federal standards govern medical training and testing, states have a patchwork of requirements for licensing doctors that prevent doctors from practicing in states where they aren’t licensed. There are some limited exceptions, such as physicians from bordering states or in cases of emergencies.
“These restrictions hamper telemedicine, which can be helpful to reach patients in rural areas or those unable to leave their homes,” Ms. Onwuka wrote. “There is no reason that a doctor licensed in Illinois shouldn’t be able to serve California residents online or in person.”
Given that the federal government has moved in this direction — temporarily, at least — it would seem timely to consider making permanent changes to the licensing of medical professionals to increase supply broadly.
The expansion of telemedicine and increased supply of medical professionals could deliver much-needed help to hospitals that run the risk of reaching capacity with overworked, stretched-thin staff. It also encourages a long overdue discussion of occupational licensing policies.
Everyone would agree that doctors and nurses should be licensed to make sure that they have been trained, tested and have the experience to handle the life and health of those under their care. But some state licensing rules aren’t in place to protect public health, but rather to restrict competition.
Nebraska has made strides in recent years with the legislation dealing with licenses for some other occupations. But, nationwide, the issue of medical licensing needs to be addressed.
As Ms. Onwuka wrote, “We are living through scary times with the novel coronavirus, but even beyond COVID-19, we have public health crises of obesity, opioid addiction and mental health.”
Expanding the number of medical and mental health providers should be a priority for every state and occupational licensing reform could be a successful prescription.