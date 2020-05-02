The cost of health insurance has risen faster than employers and employees ability to pay for it, but it hardly merits any attention these days.
According to National Health Expenditure data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on a per capita basis, health spending has increased over 31-fold in the last four decades.
It has gone up from $355 per person in 1970 to $11,172 in 2018 in actual dollars. And based on constant 2018 dollars, the increase was about six-fold, from $1,832 in 1970 to $11,172 in 2018.
And since 2018, it has continued to rise for most — although it shows signs of leveling for a few who are able to manage costs.
Employees who are close enough to retire can probably remember a time when employers looked to increase the number of people in their insurance pools. The more people paying in, the more ability to spread the risk and lower the premiums for everyone. Now, many employers want their employees to go elsewhere for health insurance and are willing to pay their employees to do so.
With health care such a vital need and expensive offering, the Madison County board of commissioners recently looked at ways to reduce costs. Like many other government and some private companies, the county offers employees cash-in-lieu payments for employees to get their health insurance on the open market, from a spouse or Medicare.
This seems counterintuitive to how the industry should operate, but it is the new reality. Madison County was one of the first to offer the cash-in-lieu program for Nebraska counties in 2017.
Employees can get $350 a month to take a spouse’s health care insurance, purchase their own on the open market or enroll in Medicare if they are old enough.
For family coverage, they can be offered $500 a month. While that might seem like a lot of money, Madison County commissioners learned at a recent meeting with its benefits provider and the Nebraska Association of County Officials that it is toward the low end.
There are almost 40 counties in the state that now offer the cash-in-lieu option, and $350 a month for single employee coverage was tied for the lowest.
In addition, Madison County had 27 employees who took the cash-in-lieu last year, but none was age 65 or older opting to take Medicare. Once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the county plans to have some meetings with NACO representatives and employees to see what might be needed to save funds.
We appreciate the efforts of the county board and county officials to keep looking at this dilemma to see what funds might be saved.
After that, we would like to see Congress look at making changes to the Affordable Care Act. At this point, we believe less government intervention and more market forces would help.