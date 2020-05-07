As if the coronavirus hasn’t claimed enough victims already, a favorite of recyclers and environmentalists can be added to the list — reusable shopping bags.
In Norfolk and elsewhere, in grocery stores and other retail firms, reusable shopping bags have been banned from being used because of the potential for the spread of the virus.
In New Hampshire, for example, the governor issued an executive order requiring retailers to “temporarily transition to use of single-use paper or plastic bags” and away from reusable versions.
“Our grocery store workers are on the front lines of COVID-19, working around the clock to keep New Hampshire families fed,” the governor said. “With identified community transmission, it is important that shoppers keep their reusable bags at home given the potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers.
Will the use of reusable bags return when the virus transmission concerns ease? Very possibly, but it’s interesting to note we’re seeing the start of a broader pushback against the reusable items.
“Whether it’s coronavirus that gets transferred or something else, we know scientifically these things are laden with germs because a lot of people just don’t clean them,” one public health official in New York recently said.
And, ironically, both Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are declining to serve customers using their reusable coffee cups as well — cups the companies spent millions in marketing to promote.
In other words, after years of anti-plastic activism, the risks from the coronavirus outbreak have put single-use plastics back on top.
Adding to this is a recent report from the Josiah Bartlett Center, a New Hampshire-based free-market think tank, that laid out available data connecting reusable cloth and vinyl bags and reusable water bottles with increased risks of spreading germs and, potentially, the coronavirus.
The Bartlett Center linked a 2018 study by the Loma Linda University School of Public Health using a non-toxic norovirus surrogate sprayed on reusable shopping bags in a grocery store.
“They found the virus surrogate everywhere — on food packages, fresh produce, cart handles, checkout touch screens and checkout clerks,” the center reported.
“Ill-conceived bans on disposable containers such as plastic shopping bags, water bottles, to-go-cups, and straws need to be reconsidered along with the many other unnecessary and potentially dangerous regulations this outbreak is exposing,” said Andrew Cline, the Bartlett Center’s executive director.
No one knows how this will all play out as the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic eventually lessens, but the ethos of the moment is that stopping coronavirus and protecting people from exposure are today’s top priority.
And if that means using plastic over reusable bags, so be it.