In a world without COVID-19, Creighton coach Greg McDermott and his Bluejay team could have been preparing this week for the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.
As the month began, who could have foreseen that the only games on TV would be from years past? At the time, Creighton was celebrating a share of its first Big East regular-season crown after earning the top seed in the conference tournament and matching a program-best ranking at No. 7.
McDermott was named 2020 Big East coach of the year — the first time a Creighton coach had won such an award in 18 years. McDermott also was one of 10 finalists for this season’s Naismith award for national coach of the year.
But now — as we wind down a month like few others in American history — the former Wayne State College coach is left wondering what might have been. With much weightier issues now facing the country as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, calling off the tournament now looks like a no-brainer. But that can’t stop us from dreaming — especially with the sporting world on pause.
The Bluejays were a trendy Sweet 16 pick. One mock tournament done this week by Sports Illustrated had the Bluejays as a No. 3 seed. It had the Jays defeating former Missouri Valley Conference rival Bradley and Utah State before falling to Florida State in the Sweet 16.
Considering that 1974 marked the last time Creighton made it that far, the Sweet 16 obviously was no shoo-in this season. But McDermott has led the Bluejays to three first-round wins. Overall, McDermott’s teams have been to the NCAA Tournament eight times — five with Creighton and three with Northern Iowa.
“Mac’s a better coach today than he was five years ago, 10 years ago,” Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said.
That’s saying something, because he did lead Wayne State to the Sweet 16 in 2000, albeit in Division II. His 26-6 team in 2000 advanced to the regional championship game of the NCAA Division II Tournament before falling to eventual national champion Metro State.
McDermott turned around Wayne State’s basketball program with four straight 20-win seasons. Two of his teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament as he compiled a 116-53 record from 1994 to 2000.
It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years now since McDermott manned the sidelines of Rice Auditorium and lived on a split-level home on Oak Avenue in Wayne.
Northeast Nebraska — including the most ardent Husker fans — should be proud of the job McDermott continues to do at Creighton.