Court ruling should help

Rulings by the U.S. Court of International Trade aren’t often a hot topic of conversation among Norfolkans. But a decision earlier this month just might be an exception.
Officially, the ruling was that dual-sided solar panels can be excluded from tariffs on imported solar components. Given Norfolk’s plan for a solar farm project with the Nebraska Public Power District, it makes public policy and court rulings that have to do with solar energy a relevant topic of conversation.
What makes this ruling even more interesting is that it was handed down on the same day as the U.S. International Trade Commission undertook a mid-term hearing on the tariffs that levied a 30 percent tax on imports starting in 2018. The tariffs are scheduled to drop by 5 percent annually for four years. By law, any tariff lasting longer than three years must have a mid-term review.
The excluded panels — called bifacial modules for their ability to harness sunlight on both sides — actually first were granted a reprieve in June. But in October, the Trump administration reversed that decision.
“It was a punch in the gut to solar,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar
Energy Industry Association (SEIA). The association and several solar companies were the ones
who challenged the decision and, not surprisingly, cheered the December ruling that said the
revocation in October by the White House was likely improper.
SEIA representatives recently released an analysis that argued that the tariffs are costing the U.S. more than $10.5 million per day in unrealized economic activity, caused 10.5 gigawatts of solar installations to be canceled, and will cost 62,000 jobs and $19 billion in new private sector investment. That is enough to power 1.8 million homes and reduce 26 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The report also said that for each job created by the tariff, another 31 jobs are lost.
Although the two-sided panels represent just a small percentage of sales, the figures pertaining to solar energy industry itself are big in terms of impact.
What’s more, in 2018, there were 243,343 solar workers in the U.S. with 64 percent in installation and about 14 percent in manufacturing, according to the Solar Foundation.
Solar energy continues to grow, but not as quickly as public sentiment desires. There’s no question that the tariffs slowed the pace of solar adoption and slowed down the growth of solar.
The international court ruling, however, should help reverse that trend.