Court ruling should help

Solar panels archive
AP photo/archive

Rulings by the U.S. Court of International Trade aren’t often a hot topic of conversation among Norfolkans. But a decision earlier this month just might be an exception.

Officially, the ruling was that dual-sided solar panels can be excluded from tariffs on imported solar components. Given Norfolk’s plan for a solar farm project with the Nebraska Public Power District, it makes public policy and court rulings that have to do with solar energy a relevant topic of conversation.

What makes this ruling even more interesting is that it was handed down on the same day as the U.S. International Trade Commission undertook a mid-term hearing on the tariffs that levied a 30 percent tax on imports starting in 2018. The tariffs are scheduled to drop by 5 percent annually for four years. By law, any tariff lasting longer than three years must have a mid-term review.

The excluded panels — called bifacial modules for their ability to harness sunlight on both sides — actually first were granted a reprieve in June. But in October, the Trump administration reversed that decision.

“It was a punch in the gut to solar,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar

Energy Industry Association (SEIA). The association and several solar companies were the ones

who challenged the decision and, not surprisingly, cheered the December ruling that said the

revocation in October by the White House was likely improper.

SEIA representatives recently released an analysis that argued that the tariffs are costing the U.S. more than $10.5 million per day in unrealized economic activity, caused 10.5 gigawatts of solar installations to be canceled, and will cost 62,000 jobs and $19 billion in new private sector investment. That is enough to power 1.8 million homes and reduce 26 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The report also said that for each job created by the tariff, another 31 jobs are lost.

Although the two-sided panels represent just a small percentage of sales, the figures pertaining to solar energy industry itself are big in terms of impact.

What’s more, in 2018, there were 243,343 solar workers in the U.S. with 64 percent in installation and about 14 percent in manufacturing, according to the Solar Foundation.

Solar energy continues to grow, but not as quickly as public sentiment desires. There’s no question that the tariffs slowed the pace of solar adoption and slowed down the growth of solar.

The international court ruling, however, should help reverse that trend.

Tags

In other news

America did not come by guarantee

America did not come by guarantee

When we someday look back on the era of the Trump impeachment, we may better understand the often-repeated aspirational assertion “No man is above the law.” We may even have discovered whether it’s actually true or not.

Court ruling should help

Court ruling should help

Rulings by the U.S. Court of International Trade aren’t often a hot topic of conversation among Norfolkans. But a decision earlier this month just might be an exception.

Pelosi says Catholics don't hate ... but I do

Pelosi says Catholics don't hate ... but I do

Recently on her way out of her weekly news conference, Nancy Pelosi was asked by James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcast Group whether she hated Trump. Rosen was referencing comments by Representative Doug Collins of Georgia who’d earlier suggested that the Democrats were impeaching the president …

The victim president

The victim president

President Donald Trump’s impeachment letter to Nancy Pelosi is nothing if not sincere.

Voices from Kyiv: Defense based on lies

Voices from Kyiv: Defense based on lies

If you want to understand why President Trump’s “abuse of power” is an impeachable offense — irrespective of whether the GOP-led Senate permits a real trial — you need only follow Rudy Giuliani’s antics on his latest trip to Kyiv.