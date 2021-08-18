The recent federal appeals court ruling that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority in allowing for the sale of a 15% ethanol gas blend year-round didn’t come as a complete surprise.
We recall being surprised — pleasantly, we might add — when the EPA’s decision was announced in May 2019. It was the right decision, from our perspective, if the issue was how best to reduce smog and be environmentally friendly.
But it also was a pretty drastic change from previous attempts to get the EPA to allow year-round sales of 15% blend ethanol. In those cases, the answer always was something along the lines of, “That would go against Congress’ intent in passing the Clean Air Act.”
Provisions of the Clean Air Act prohibited the sale of certain fuels with a higher volatility from June 1 through Sept. 15 when the environment was most prone to problems with smog. Congress has allowed 10% ethanol as an exemption to the summer sales ban, and the EPA in its 2019 ruling revised the interpretation of the exemption to include the 15% ethanol blend.
But three judges on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that it’s clear that Congress balanced “wide-ranging economic, energy-security and geopolitical implications” and that the wording of the law “reflects a compromise, not simply a desire to maximize ethanol production at all costs.”
Now, common sense would dictate that it makes no sense to ban the sale of a higher blend of ethanol gas given that the corn-based renewable fuel is better for the environment and helps meet federal climate change goals.
But since when did common sense always prevail in political decisions or court rulings?
The impetus now should be for members of Congress to be pushed to pass changes to the Clean Air Act that would allow for summer sales of 15% ethanol. If that were to happen, no longer would the EPA be praised — or criticized — as it determined the parameters of the law’s regulations.
That’s what ethanol supporters and corn growers will be seeking to do — work with the Biden administration, Congress and state officials to restore consumer access to 15% ethanol year-round.
It’s important for such action as quickly as possible. Ethanol sales increased from 2019 to 2020 despite drops in overall petroleum consumption. That shows motorists believe in the positive impact of ethanol — both in terms of the positive impact on the environment and the agricultural economy.