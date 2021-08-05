Unlike previous generations — when it was commonplace for people to get married right out of high school — couples nowadays are waiting well into their 20s and 30s to tie the knot.
Over the past five decades, we’ve seen an increase of about seven years in age at first marriage. In the 1960s, the average age for a first marriage was 23 for men and 20 for women, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Now those numbers are around age 30 for men and 28 for women — and increasing with each passing year. With more people getting married later in life and the average length of marriage — unfortunately — at eight years, we’re bound to see fewer marriages of 60 years and longer.
So although the age at first marriage continues to rise, the duration of marriage has fluctuated little. Fewer than 5% of all marriages last 50 years, according to the census bureau. A much smaller number survive 60 years.
And with an increasing number of marriages ending in divorce, marriages of more than 60 years are becoming even more rare. According to the latest census bureau numbers, 48% of men and 52% of women have married only once. These proportions have declined since 1996, when 54% of men and 60% of women had married only once.
That means we will see fewer families like those of Gene and Ardith Schueth of Humphrey, who celebrated 60 years of marriage in June after meeting on the driveway of her family farm when a group of friends stopped by. Since then, the couple worked together with the Humphrey Volunteer Fire Department, where both became EMTs. They had four children — including one who was stricken with a rare illness and died before age 2 — and have five grandchildren.
What are their keys to a long marriage? Persistence, give-and-take and, most importantly, love.
And like many other families around Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the Schueths have company in the club of marriage longevity.
Gene’s brother Bob and wife, Lois, grew up together in Humphrey and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2016. Ardith’s brother Arlo and his wife, Carleen, met on a blind date and celebrated 69 years of marriage in June. Ardith’s sister Arlene and her husband, Ed Gnirk, met while at a dance and celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2015.
Undoubtedly, there are similar stories from across Northeast and North Central Nebraska. And for that they should be commended for taking their marriage vows of “ ’til death do us part” to heart.