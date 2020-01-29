Madison County Courthouse
Daily News archive

We think the Madison County board of commissioners made the right decision.

Recently, commissioners had a decision to make —allow county surveyors to continue to be elected every four years or ask voters to approve having the county board make the appointment every four years.

As commissioner Christian Ohl pointed out, regardless if the county decides to put the issue before voters or keeps it an elected position, voters will have input.

Nevertheless, voters will have more input by keeping it up for election. That’s because every four years — as they do now — they will continue to elect whoever serves in the position. That’s the decision the county board made as well.

Madison County commissioners were notified by the Nebraska Association of County Officials that the county had until Feb. 1 to decide whether it wanted to keep the surveyor an elected position or place the issue before voters.

LaVern Schroeder, the county’s surveyor, was among two people who spoke in favor of keeping it an elected position. Schroeder said regardless what action would be taken, the job remains the same.

“What you’re doing is you’re taking the right of the people to vote for whoever they want,” Schroeder said.

The job itself remains important, but probably has lost some of its stature over the decades. Among other things, the surveyor keeps and adds to the land survey records and provides markings for government corners, such as at road intersections before and after road construction.

Madison County pays its surveyor just $11,000 per year, plus benefits. And unlike some counties, Madison County has maintained a good set of records.

While we appreciate the county considering making a change if funds could be saved, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

A registered land surveyor working in the field is likely to charge about $100 to $125 an hour. And if there are two out in the field, it likely would be $175 to $200 an hour. Madison County does not pay for the hours that its surveyor works, only an assistant when needed. And Madison County only pays its assistant about $15 to $18 per hour, which is at or below cost.

As part of their motion, commissioners asked that Schroeder — or whoever is the surveyor — provide a report to the county board on the work completed. That will help the county determine whether there might be a cost savings.

We think they took a wise approach. Government bodies should always be looking at saving funds. But in cases where the work being completed is satisfactory to excellent, why fix something that doesn’t need fixing?

Tags

In other news

Relief efforts deserve funding — Omaha World Herald

The numbers from Nebraska’s 2019 catastrophic flooding are immense and show the continuing need for strong, coordinated recovery work. Total damages exceed $3.4 billion. Floodwaters damaged more than 7,000 homes. Of Nebraska’s 93 counties, 84 qualified for federal disaster assistance. Road a…

A look at life 100 years ago

A look at life 100 years ago

It’s can be useful and instructive to observe the turning of a decade by looking back on what life was like in America a mere 100 years ago.

Who's best on foreign policy?

Who's best on foreign policy?

Although foreign policy has hardly figured in the Democratic primaries, the impeachment trial reminds us it’s time to look at which Trump opponent would make the best commander in chief.

The four-way race for Iowa

The four-way race for Iowa

The recent Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa, was a snoozer. Even the much-hyped conflict between Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over whether he told her a woman can’t be elected fell flat. Her refusal to shake his hand afterward was the closest thing the evening offered to re…

Economy trouble for Democrats

You almost felt sorry for them, the six Democratic presidential candidates having their last debate before the Iowa caucuses. The subject of President Donald Trump’s razzle-dazzle, historically stunning economy came up. What were they to do? Concede its accomplishments? Demonstrate ignorance…