We think the Madison County board of commissioners made the right decision.
Recently, commissioners had a decision to make —allow county surveyors to continue to be elected every four years or ask voters to approve having the county board make the appointment every four years.
As commissioner Christian Ohl pointed out, regardless if the county decides to put the issue before voters or keeps it an elected position, voters will have input.
Nevertheless, voters will have more input by keeping it up for election. That’s because every four years — as they do now — they will continue to elect whoever serves in the position. That’s the decision the county board made as well.
Madison County commissioners were notified by the Nebraska Association of County Officials that the county had until Feb. 1 to decide whether it wanted to keep the surveyor an elected position or place the issue before voters.
LaVern Schroeder, the county’s surveyor, was among two people who spoke in favor of keeping it an elected position. Schroeder said regardless what action would be taken, the job remains the same.
“What you’re doing is you’re taking the right of the people to vote for whoever they want,” Schroeder said.
The job itself remains important, but probably has lost some of its stature over the decades. Among other things, the surveyor keeps and adds to the land survey records and provides markings for government corners, such as at road intersections before and after road construction.
Madison County pays its surveyor just $11,000 per year, plus benefits. And unlike some counties, Madison County has maintained a good set of records.
While we appreciate the county considering making a change if funds could be saved, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
A registered land surveyor working in the field is likely to charge about $100 to $125 an hour. And if there are two out in the field, it likely would be $175 to $200 an hour. Madison County does not pay for the hours that its surveyor works, only an assistant when needed. And Madison County only pays its assistant about $15 to $18 per hour, which is at or below cost.
As part of their motion, commissioners asked that Schroeder — or whoever is the surveyor — provide a report to the county board on the work completed. That will help the county determine whether there might be a cost savings.
We think they took a wise approach. Government bodies should always be looking at saving funds. But in cases where the work being completed is satisfactory to excellent, why fix something that doesn’t need fixing?